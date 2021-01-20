I don’t quite understand people who are sick of staying home in this time of COVID-19. For starters, if staying home means you will be less likely to catch the virus, stay well and, therefore, alive, what exactly is there to dislike?
Some complain about not being able to go to the gym. Walk or run around the block – what’s the big deal? Others complain about not eating at restaurants – honestly, order takeout or better yet, cook! “I miss going to the bar and socializing … wah!” What are you? A kid? Grow up and make your own fireball. ‘Tis the tyranny of individual freedom, if you ask me. The people I feel sorry for are the business owners and their employees; the others who feel caged, not so much.
Personally, there is nowhere I’d rather be than at home. So I’ve been pondering why so many people have come to despise it and I’ve developed some theories.
To begin, I feel that folks who hate staying in have dirty homes. Surely, a good number of people escape their houses to places like retail stores that impart the kind of ambient escapism that only comes from fastidious cleanliness. At retail, things are organized, floors, walls and ceilings gleam, glass is spotless, people are generally friendly. Therefore, one of the fixes to loving your home must be to clean it, duh.
Now I’m just not talking about a quick sweep and surface dusting. You can’t swiffer filth away. I’m talking clean it like it was urgent care.
Yes, wash those walls. Dingy walls make the skin crawl, therefore, un-dingy it. Take some hot soapy water and scrub it until there is no smudge left. If it takes off some of the paint, so be it. Clean walls with faded paint are far superior to saturated color embossed with dirt and grease. Dare I say, it is a look for which some people gladly pay mucho dinero.
Similarly, take everything off the shelves, out of cabinets - books, vases, ephemera – all of it, and individually wipe them down. Then before they return to the shelves, give some muscle to cleaning the places they came from. If the shelf or cabinet is wood, rub it with a good polish. If you have an open back shelf on your wall, consider a quick coat of contrasting paint between the sections. It is a cheap and easy way to refresh a room.
Take a soft broom and sweep your ceilings. You can even give a soft damp mop to them. Take off your light fixtures and wash them, and the ceiling fans heating/cooling registers as well. Of course, wash your windows, inside and out, and don’t forget the curtains, shades or blinds. You’ll see that things almost immediately begin to look fresher.
Turn all your soft upholstered sofas and chairs, and clean the bottom of them. Vaccum the undersides, then wipe down the legs. Then turn them over, vacuum, wipe the cushions down with a soft wet cloth, or use an upholstery cleaning spray. When everything is dry, turn cushions over and use the other sides when set back in place. If you have leather seating, clean with leather conditioner. If you have old, yucky throw pillows, throw them out. Better to be without than with something dreadful and possibly unsanitary.
Finally, get on your hands and knees with a bucket of water and cleaning solution and scrub your floors with a brush. Get into the corners. Then wipe it up with an old damp towel that is accompanied by its own bucket of clean water. If you have rugs, move them and do the same to the floor under them. As for the rugs, if you can afford it, send them out for proper cleaning. If not, there are many inexpensive rug cleaners that’ll do the job.
That’s pretty much it. Do this to every room in your house and I promise you will begin to love it if you don’t already. Why? Because when we take care of things – when we clean them – the physical act we undertake is a loving one. We begin to appreciate things more when we regularly tend to them and sooner than later, we actually grow to love them.
Another theory I have about people hating being home is that they have unhealthy relationships with those under the same roof. If you are an adult, the fix can be as simple as cleaning, though it may take more work, it really just depends on you. You must either correct the wrongs of the relationship or find some other living arrangement. Actually, now is a good time to move, if you can. Rents are low.
Finally, if your home is clean and your household relationships are healthy but you’re still unsettled, get a puppy or kitten. Then you’ll have to stay home as these creatures do not like to be left alone and will require a serious amount of house training, playtime and general attention. Plus, you’ll want to cuddle them on the couch. When you do, you will say these things to yourself:
“I am so lucky to have shelter where I am safe from COVID-19. Why would I want to be anywhere else?”
But please, no snakes.