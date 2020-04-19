Parents are challenged as never before to take on the actual role of teacher as school closures and stay-at-home policies are put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Teachers are themselves feeling the mounting pressure. They not only have to create lesson plans for their classes – which they cannot teach directly – but also for their own children or grandchildren at home. “This is so weird, doc. I’m panicking,” one teacher confessed to me during a phone call the other day. It is weird, we are living in unprecedented times. No matter how stressed and anxious we get about the well-being and health of our loved ones who we cannot see, no matter the uncertainties of the economy – we can’t give up on growing the intelligence of our children. Most especially now!
I grew up believing a lie. It had to do with the fact that some kids appeared to be smarter than others. Why was that so? I believed the genetic argument circulated in the popular culture. It went like this: Some children were born smart, while others were not. In other words, you either had it or didn’t. School is where the truth about one’s capacity would be revealed through academic performance and the dreaded IQ test which determined how smart we were or not. Social science and brain research has proven this argument false!
Families, as front-line educators, have the opportunity to grow the intelligence of our children. Children are not born smart; they are made smart. Those of us who nurture and care for our children need to become informed about how our interactions and the language we use can go a long way toward unleashing the brain power of the children in our care.
Dr. Dana Suskind, in her pathbreaking work on parents growing the intelligence of their children by talking to them, explains: “By adding words, a parent or caregiver transforms making a bed or peeling an apple or sweeping the floor into a brain-building experience.” Research has proven that when parents and caretakers, in their everyday mundane experiences with their children, engage in conversations with them, their children become smarter.
I was drawn to the “Three T’s” formula created by Dr. Suskind and her team. It is very simple but can yield profound results. Ready, we must Tune In, Talk More and Take Turns. Children can grow smart by talking. Through conversation children expand their vocabulary, learn how to use their word power to convey their thoughts and can have fun in the process. The point is, you can expand the intelligence of your children while having a meal, cleaning the house, playing a game, watching a program on television, talking a walk – so long as you take the time to tune-in to their interests and talk about the experience.
Use rich descriptive language that stimulates the senses when describing something. During this pandemic virus outbreak children are naturally curious about wearing masks. When they reach to touch it –Tune In. That’s something to talk about. What color is the mask? What part of the face does it cover? How does it stay on your face? Why do we wear it? The discussion is generated by the child’s curiosity.
A walk through the backyard or garden to look at the flowers, twigs, leaves on a branch or a gecko that captures the attention of the child can be a learning adventure. New words are introduced. Your relationship is deepened. The child’s brain is making connections faster than you can imagine. The smell of a diaper, the shape of a coconut, the sound of a siren in the distance can be the substance of your “curriculum.” They all create teaching and learning moments. Tuning in is a good first step.
One blogger wrote: “Use specific language to be descriptive. Instead of showing your child a tree in the park, tell them about the brown and bumpy tree with smooth and waxy green leaves and small, round berries.”
Try it, it works!