It’s a question that comes up repeatedly nowadays for reasons that are headlined daily in the news. First, there is the presence of North Korea, with missiles – unarmed, thankfully – being launched in this and that direction just to show the world what the Glorious Leader could do if it ever came to a fight. But that is not the real threat today.
The real threat is China, always pushing out a little farther into an ocean that the nation never seemed much interested in until recently. From the earliest times, China could turn a blind eye on the Pacific. After all, what could a bunch of tiny islands with only a few million people offer a kingdom that was justifiably proud of its cultural achievement and, in any case, was situated midway between heaven and earth?
Then came the unthinkable for the Middle Kingdom – two centuries of humiliation at the hands of the modernized West (and Japan) in a series of military defeats and political encroachment. The Opium War and the surrender of Hong Kong, the loss of the Sino-Japanese War, the humiliation inflicted by Japan in the 1930s, for starters. Finally, in the last decade, along comes a leader who, like Putin in Russia, is determined to rectify the “injustices” of the past and show the world that his country is not to be trifled with.
National leaders who have something to prove are the most dangerous kind. They have a chip (or something much heavier) on the shoulder because they have been treated badly in the past. Aren’t they the type of people we read about every week in our own papers? The ones who pick up automatic rifles and fire away at random in schools or crowded theaters, creating those terrible disasters?
This isn’t just the new Cold War, folks. It’s not just a standoff between two heavily armed world powers with radically different worldviews. It’s a threat from a couple of countries whose leaders feel that they have been wronged and want desperately to compensate for them.
Let’s leave Russia aside and focus on China. The Pacific is the region of confrontation – the place more than any other where East meets West. We’ve all read about China’s recent moves into the region – the disputed claims to tiny islands off the Philippines that could be built up into bases, not to mention the development aid and infrastructure work China has provided for many of the countries in the area, including the Compact nations. Chinese money is offered to put up public buildings with Chinese labor using Chinese materials according to Chinese plans. Then, more recently, there is the formal agreement China made with the Solomon Islands to provide security. This was the shot heard around the world, because it looks suspiciously like the foundation for a future military base.
There’s nothing subtle or guarded about these moves into the Pacific, at least in the minds of U.S. military and those who take their cue from them. But what should the U.S. do to resist this advance into the Pacific before Chinese and U.S. forces come to a military confrontation? What can be done to ensure that China does not replace the U.S. and its allies (Australia, New Zealand, Japan) as the dominant influence in the Pacific?
It’s the Cold War all over again – the battle between nations to win over the hearts and minds of the Third World (as developing countries were then known). But this time, at least in the Pacific, it’s China, not the USSR, that is the combatant with the U.S. The battle plan isn’t fully formulated yet. That was the purpose of the meeting I attended last week about U.S. strategy for the contest. I couldn’t discuss it publicly here in any case. But it will have to be much more sensible and sensitive than the ham-handed proposal to set up new military bases all over the western Pacific.
Maybe the plan should focus chiefly on the region where U.S. ties are the strongest – in Micronesia, composed of the three small island nations with Compacts linking them to the U.S., along with Guam and the Northern Marianas. Perhaps the partnership of these islands with the U.S. could be tightened in the years to come. Possibly the U.S. could put more of a human face on this partnership by encouraging face-to-face contact through Peace Corps, aid assistance programs and educational opportunities for islanders.
Perhaps such means can also be used to strengthen America’s relationship with other parts of the Pacific beyond Micronesia. The East-West Center in the 1960s was a hopping place, with students from all over East Asia attending various educational programs. Not anymore. The center is a ghost town. Why not ramp up those programs again, this time targeting Pacific Islanders instead of Asians?
Above all, we all must keep in mind that whatever strategies are selected, the future direction of the Pacific hinges on them.
Father Francis Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.