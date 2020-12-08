Most parents want their children to grow up to be kind and content individuals who do not bully or put down other people. However, many parents do not know how to go about accomplishing this very important goal. Below are six tips to help you get started:
1. Set a good example. Kids pay attention to the things that their parents say and do more than most people think. They hear and see everything. When parents talk badly or gossiping about others in front of their children, it sends them the message that it is acceptable social behavior. Since your children look to you for guidance, you can expect that they will do the same.
2. Encourage them to be kind, and praise them when they are It does not take much time or effort to simply remind your child to be considerate of others’ needs and feelings. You might suggest to your son to see if a child who is alone on the playground wants to join in the game he is playing or share using the swing, or encourage your daughter to compliment another child’s backpack.
3. Give the right kinds of compliments Often, when parents give compliments to their children, they usually superficially praise them for their appearances. However, that is not anything your children did. This practice teaches children that appearances matter above actions and character. Instead, praise your children for their kindness, thoughtfulness, and good deeds. Encourage them to say “thank you” when someone gives them a compliment, and encourage them to freely give compliments to others, as well.
4. Teach your children right from wrong. Actions speak louder than words. Remember that your children are watching everything you do. If you act politely, then they will, too. Hold doors open behind you, say “thank you” to your waitress, or help a stranger when you can. Be nice, kind, and helpful to others so they will see you in action, and be sure to take time to explain the impact of your actions to your child whenever you can.
5. Hold them to a higher standard. When you make excuses for or dismiss your child’s bad behavior by saying something is “just how boys are” or “just how girls are,” you are sending the message that these behaviors are acceptable, and perhaps even worthy of reward. Do not tolerate your child teasing other children, not inviting the “weird” boy from class to the birthday party, or refusing to play with a child who wears the “wrong” clothes because these behaviors can grow into long-standing exclusionary habits.
6. Make sure your child understands the inherent worth of every human being and living creature If you teach child that every human being is valuable and deserving of kindness including him or herself. That will contribute to the development of the type of dignity and self-worth necessary to keep your child from becoming a doormat for other children.
Teaching children how to be kind and generous to others is one of the greatest gifts a parent can give a child. It will take work on your part but the reward is more than worth it because in addition to making life with them more pleasant, the lessons you teach will help your children develop confidence, feelings of self-worth, and build good, positive relationships with others throughout their lifetime.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed, MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.