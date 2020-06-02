Last week, we discussed the reimagination of both government agencies and businesses, as we begin to rebuild our economy. Find that commentary on The Guam Daily Post site at: https://bit.ly/ReimagineGuam
Today, let’s get into the nuts and bolts of doing the work.
1. First things first
Assume nothing. Question everything. No topics are held back.
Give workers absolute immunity for their thoughts. This is critically important. Without that, you’ll never get complete honesty and full benefits from the process. Here’s a statement you can make:
“Nothing here is off-limits to questions and scrutiny. That includes me and my performance. Please speak up. I will personally protect your right to state your opinions. We want everything on the table so we can figure out ways to get better for the people we serve, and for everybody in our organization.”
Mentioned last week, I suggest you adopt Hewlett-Packard’s famous perspective: “What if?”
2. The good, the bad, and the ugly.
You might start the brainstorming with questions like: What are we doing well? What are we struggling with? What are we getting wrong?
Once issues are identified, break into groups and dig into them. We want to make what we’re good at even better, then figure out how to improve problem areas. Part of this is deciding if trouble spots require small changes or major surgery — and if it’s worth the effort.
A simple and effective tool is mind mapping, where everyone has the opportunity to expand upon the thoughts of others. Google it for the guidelines.
3. Strengthening your strengths
In her book, "Difference: The One-Page Method for Reimagining Your Business and Reinventing Your Marketing," Bernadette Jiwa wrote, “It isn’t the person with the best idea who wins; it’s the person who has the greatest understanding of what really matters to people.”
Whatever it is that matters most is what we have to be the best at delivering. We can get away with a few inconveniences to our customer if we end up truly giving them what they came for.
How good do we need to be? Jiwa’s answer is, “When you go the extra mile, people will know, and that knowing changes everything about how they feel about what you do.”
4. What do people want from you?
Question. Do you fully understand your customer’s motivation?
• When a lady purchases an expensive bag in a duty free store, what is she really buying?
• When a man goes to DMV to renew a license, what does he want most?
• When a family eats in a restaurant, besides good food what else can they have?
Answers: The lady is buying status, a feeling of elegance, and the payoff is the admiring looks of her friends (and maybe adversaries) when they see it on her shoulder. The man at the DMV certainly NEEDS the license but WANTS to get out of there as soon as humanly possible. For the family it’s a memory — “Hey, do you remember when…?”
Are you unsure of what people want? Talk with them on a regular basis and ask a few questions.
5. Look for low-hanging fruit
If your brainstorming identifies changes you can make that cost little to nothing in terms of money and effort, you don’t need a board meeting to authorize them. Empower people to make those choices on their own.
When you get into bigger decisions and bigger price tags, give everyone a chance to provide input, then try to let the group make the call. If that’s not possible, at least explain the decision.
6. Action is everything
Don’t put your reimagining off until “things get back to normal.” That may never happen. The time to have these discussions is now.
Many organizations have brought me in to lead their brainstorming and planning sessions. My advice is to have fun and keep the mood upbeat. Do it with food, games and exercises. Don’t edit input or argue over details early on. That’s for later. You want maximum input at the start.
Turn your organization upside down, inside out, and figure out who and what you really are. Then chart your course to who and what you want to be.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com