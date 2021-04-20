Last June, I discussed mediocrity in this space, giving its definition as being ordinary, average, and unremarkable. Research conducted over decades indicates that about 70% of workers fall into this category.
Yet, the term “mediocre” is considered by most people to be an insult. Imagine your boss, spouse (or significant other), or kids describing you that way. How would you feel?
Most people would be deflated, perhaps devastated. That would be expected, but what followed would be the key.
There are three ways to think
1. “I’m right, you’re wrong, and I’m fine the way I am.” A straight defensive reaction, after absorbing a punch to the ego.
2. “I don’t get it. I’m trying and thought I was doing pretty well. I need to know why you don’t feel that way. Maybe I can do better.” Clearly stung by someone’s opinion that differs from our own “self-view,” we’re open to figuring things out.
3. “I need to know more, and I will improve.” Because the opinion came from someone trusted, there’s no question we want details and will work to make necessary changes.
Some of us enter at stage two, surprised, hurt, and wanting to know more.
Others go straight for the first option, and the trail to number three — if they ever head there — can be bumpy and painful.
Choosing change
If we want to hit the path to improvement and the concerned party has clearly indicated where they feel we’ve fallen short, no official announcement of our new intent and direction is necessary — just get busy and do better.
“But what if I’m not sure what they want,” you say? Then ask questions, starting with: “I don’t want you to think of me that way. In your opinion, what would make things better?”
If we keep asking questions, eventually the answers will become clear and we can decide what to do.
It’s not rocket science
If we’re not working up much of a sweat at work, just doing what we’re told to do and going at a comfortable pace, then picking up steam and producing
more could get the boss’s attention. On top of that, volunteering for a special project might change our employer’s opinion of us.
On a personal level at home, figuring out the specifics may be more challenging. That said, the basics are often the same — people don’t agree with the level of effort being made.
Most family members understand the demands of a job will impact them as well, and they’ll accept that in return for the standard of living the work supports.
However, if our non-work activities make them feel like they’re not a priority, the only medicine for that is giving them our time.
Ways to step it up at work
• Doing our basic job better and faster gets us noticed. A boost in production is always music to a supervisor’s ears. If that’s not a good enough reason, then we can make a game of it and do it for our self-esteem.
• I mentioned working on a special project. If we don’t feel we can handle it alone, take on a partner, maybe two. Collaboration is cool. When the job is finished and successful, we’ll have someone to share the spotlight with.
• Look for improvements we can make to company processes and systems. Mediocre workers just accept the status quo.
• When the opportunity comes along, don’t be afraid to take a little risk. If that’s scary, talk with the boss to work out details. Mediocre workers almost always play it safe.
• Strengthen a strength. If we’re good at something, we can work to get even better, until we can’t be ignored and become recognized for our excellence.
History has recorded countless people who were average, if not hopeless in most areas of their life, but they were great at one thing, and they drove that to success they couldn’t have dreamed of.
It comes down to this
If someone finds our performance lacking, we have the option of fighting their opinion, allowing our ego to come up with reasons why they’re wrong.
Or, we can view it as an alarm and find out why they feel that way. If their concerns are legitimate, then we do what is necessary to create positive change.
