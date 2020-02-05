Familiar weather is a rare experience these days. Today, for example, in my part of Michigan, the temperature reached 55 degrees Farenheit, or about 13 degrees Celsius. I caught myself thinking (and wishing) it was already spring.
To wit, just about every day at 4 p.m., I take our puppy, Poppy, to the local dog park for play dates with her puppy friends. Their owners and I have become fast friends; we are parents at a playground who chat about our animal children and life with ease and genuine mutual interest. But today was the first day since we’ve known each other that we weren’t bundled up in heavy coats, scarves and hats. Instead, we greeted each other and realized it was the first time we’d actually seen each other’s hair.
“Isn’t it gorgeous, today?” cooed Kim, smiling.
“Soooo gorgeous,” echoed Tory. I nodded in agreement.
“Enjoy it while it lasts,” I said, “It’ll snow tomorrow, I hear.”
The others replied with a unanimous groan. What’s wrong with us? February is a winter month. Here we are unhappy that it might actually be true.
We are all aware of how the changes in weather have been couched by scientists and the media. In its earliest days, “greenhouse gas” and “the greenhouse effect” were used liberally to describe hot summers. Later concepts like global warming, ocean warming, and sea level rise gave way to climate change. The polar ice melt and the polar vortex initiated bomb cyclones. Dry spells have become historic droughts, and warmer winters have caused unprecedented shoreline erosion due to the failure of ice dams to develop that would have otherwise kept waves from washing away the beaches. Lately, even the term “wildfire” has taken on a heightened level informed by changes in climate.
Indeed, we are bombarded constantly by news and theories of weather changes and dire warnings of how they can snowball. But we are not really offered much in terms of adaptation. Instead, discussion remains mostly about the conditions of the climate, what we should stop doing, and how bad it might get.
Really, is any of this practical information for regular people like you and me who can only separate our paper from plastic and metal for a weekly pickup? Or to stop using straws? Even if we all did these things, big companies are not going to stop doing what they do, we are not all going to suddenly stop driving or turning off the electricity. That’s just not going to happen.
Real information on how to actually thrive amid this flux is hard to find, so I’d like to offer a few tips that I have personally discovered to be quite helpful in these boundary-pushing seasons. Here they are:
1. Wear rubber boots. Forget your cross-trainers and urban hiking shoes. It makes no difference of you live in parched Australia or the very wet everywhere else – the ground has become extremely muddy and dusty. The only way to keep your socks clean and dry is to wear a waterproof, laceless boot that reaches, at the very least, up to your shins. Fortunately, they come in fashionable colors at every price point. You can get some very cheaply, or you can put down several hundred dollars on some English and European versions. You can still keep your shoe game in the new age of climate confusion.
2. Wear less cotton. I know, I know, this sounds like blasphemy. But the adage is true, cotton kills. If you find yourself in a flash flood, wet cotton will weigh you down, stay wet, and make you lose heat. Conversely, a cotton T-shirt in the heat is another kind of hell, its heavy fibers tend to trap heat when you should be cooling down. Instead, find a lightweight, moisture-wicking, breathable substitute for your underwear. The days of the cotton T-shirt in nature are over. But use them for rags – they’re still the best thing for cleaning house.
3. Stop building sea walls. Just move inland or above sea level. Need anyone say more?
4. Get a bidet toilet. You’ll take fewer showers and use less water. No need to step into the tub for a polite wash.
5. Cook more. Stop wasting the food in your fridge. Cook what’s in the freezer. Cook it all, cook often and stop buying food from Amazon.
Finally, just relax. Getting hot, bothered and jumping on any bandwagon will do more harm than good – especially for your nerves. There is no need to be combative about most things, even warm winter days. Remain calm, observe and adapt. Most of all, enjoy the weather.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.