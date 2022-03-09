I wrote a month ago that I started a teaching job in a new district. I honestly believed that I would stay at my previous school longer than three years, but it simply wasn’t meant to be, no matter how much I said I was dedicated to my students. When push came to shove, self-preservation demanded I move on, which I did as expeditiously as I could.
For weeks, I beat myself up for being a “bad” teacher, which was based solely on the idea that I somehow let my students and their parents down by leaving. It took me a good month to get over this. Eventually, I was happy to have a new, better-paying job at a school with at least three times more resources. But the newness honeymoon eventually ended and I looked around and realized that some things just don’t change. There are archetypes among the faculty that every teacher can identify: the holier-than-thous, the drama queens, the downers and the sticky-sweets. I guess I’m saying that things have normalized for me.
However the personalities may play out, there is a clear line between good teachers and bad ones. So I’d thought I’d provide a checklist for parents that might signal how inept a teacher might be.
1. Too much homework
To be completely honest, I personally like homework. I believe that every homework assignment I was given when I was a student was meant to solidify the lessons I had in class. However, we live in a different world where a subject matter can be taught any number of ways; in other words, the teacher is no longer the single source of learning. In fact, we now understand that kids learn differently and we must act according to their learning modes. Moreover, they are busier after school than I ever was – homework was my gaming, so to speak. A bad teacher will assign after-class assignments the way he or she remembers it was done, rather than how it should be done. Overall, a good teacher will assign less of it.
2. Extra credit
To me, this indicates that a teacher recognizes that her expectations are unrealistic. Worse, she is willing to give work that is not in her lessons in order for the student to raise their grade. There are few things more disappointing than a teacher not having a total investment in the lesson they are teaching. Extra credit smacks of this. No teacher actually builds a meaningful teaching opportunity on throw-away work. Extra credit is a lousy thing to offer and a misleading way to gather meaningful assessment data.
3. Personality-stamped classrooms
You know this teacher, the one who decorates her classroom the way she decorates her craft room. The room looks like a Hobby Lobby truck turned over on her front lawn and she had to clean it up. Here are a few things that this room might tell you about the teacher. First, she prioritizes cutesy themes over an environment that keeps the student focused, which, in my experience, has been true. Second, she exists in a bubble - that her classroom culture is incoherent with that of her colleagues, which only serves to confuse students and expectations. A better classroom is sparse, with focus directed on chairs and tables that can be moved around to suit different projects and teaching approaches, and less opportunities to be distracted.
4. Mr. Xerox-happy
This teacher expects all students to receive the exact copy of the same pages. Look, some students are low readers; in fact, many of them are. You simply cannot expect each student to fully comprehend just one single text. A bad teacher doesn’t realize this and leaves the student to catch up in a resource class, while spending days in class falling deeper into the hole of nonengagement and alienation. A good teacher will find the same subject matter written in a simpler way – or write it himself – offer highlighted words that some students might not be familiar with, and offer options for audio/video. They should also accept varied ways of completing assignments.
5. The strict timekeeper
This teacher penalizes students for submission of late work. To me, this is punishing some students for completing work at the pace that suits them best. Why? Teachers are late with lots of things, yet do not face fines or reduced wages. Students should not get a lesser grade for turning in a late assignment or two.
6. The blissful ignorant
This teacher that doesn’t have your phone number. It is inexcusable for a teacher to not have an easily accessible list of phone numbers and/or emails for their students’ parents or guardians. The best teachers realize that they play a role not only in the lives of their students but within their families and the community as well. When you drop your toddler at day care, it is more than reasonable to expect that the caregiver has your phone number on their cell. This expectation should hold throughout your child’s school years.
7. The fact Nazi
I really do not understand why teachers insist on giving assessments that require exact answers, even in math. We are preparing students to grow into self-sufficient individuals in an unrealistic way if we teach them that good memorization is the hallmark of intelligence and success. Doctors and engineers do not memorize pharmaceuticals or formulas in real life. Therefore, we should not expect our children to give a robotic set of answers to prove they have learned a subject.