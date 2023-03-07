More and more people these days seem to define themselves in opposition to others. Rather than building an identity of their own from bits and pieces of their own life story, they take another route. They seem to have reached the conclusion that the world is a battlefield, and to find our place on it, we must stake out a claim against others. It’s almost as if, when asked who they are, they instinctively reply “I am what you are not.”
The strange world of red-blue politics in the U.S. today is an obvious example. Are you a “Save the Whales” type? If so, then I will make my mark by denouncing all those witless conservationists like you. If you come across as a “racist” in some of your remarks, then let me take a stand in opposition to any and all hints of racism in speech and writing. You can just call me “woke.” Or, on the other hand, if you believe in the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, then count me as an anti-vaxxer.
As news commentators occasionally remind us, it’s not just in the U.S. where this either-or mindset is to be found. Right-wing Islamic culture in its treatment of women and its rejection of other signs of modernity, is defining itself as “anti-anything-else.” This is ironic because Islam in the early Middle Ages was known for its ability to welcome and absorb Western values, classical literature, science, and so much else. All this contributed to a rich culture life to Islamic society, which shared so much with its Christian neighbors even as it remained distinct from them. Nowadays, Islam, at least in its extreme forms, has moved in a very different direction.
Closer at hand, we might also consider the increasingly sensitive area of Guam history. Is this simply my overworked imagination, or has island history become a choose up game? Are you on their side – those doing traditional, colonialist, conventional history – or do you ride with us?
Never shall the two meet outside the arena. We disown their sources (European written materials) just as they have discounted ours (legends and oral history).
And so it goes. If you’re red, so let me call myself blue. You lean towards modern culture, so just label me a traditionalist. You seem to value the classical academic approach, so I will regard myself as a local authority.
But wouldn’t we do better to compare and discuss so that in the end, even if we are not persuaded entirely by the other side, we can absorb at least some of what it offers? This is what early Islam did, beginning with some of the biblical sources it used. Even in modern politics not so long ago, party members used to cross the aisle sometimes to share thoughts and meals with one another.
In the battleground mentality that seems to envelop our globe these days, however, life is constant warfare. We can blame insecurity or any of a dozen other reasons for this state of affairs. Whatever the reason, it’s too often “us against them.”
There’s something fundamentally wrong with all this, isn’t there? To define ourselves mainly as the opponents of another group is to think small. Yet we all are much more than the sum total of our causes and our positions on certain issues. Rather than crawling into this type of identity shell, why not acknowledge our debt to others? We might begin with recognizing the importance of the community in helping to define who we are. After all, the community turns us into a bigger person than we might have been otherwise. As it enlarges our heart, it also changes our identity.
Magnanimous means largehearted. That’s what all of us can and should be – persons with a big enough heart to look for wisdom outside of our small fenced-off backyard. We learn from all sorts of people. Those who subscribe to our beliefs and those who do not. Those of our community who are different as well as those who follow the same paths as ourselves. In the seminary we Jesuit students read the works of Enlightenment authors who denied the existence of the God we were preparing to serve. We may not have come away as converts to their thinking, but we did learn from them.
Our identity is formed by all sorts of things: our ties with our family, our community, our fellow islanders and countrymen. And that’s just for starters. Who we are is the composite of lots of different microchips, the bits and pieces of our social environment. All this goes into defining who we are far more than our dislike for the members of the opposing team. Let’s not allow our identity to shrivel.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.