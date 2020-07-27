The last few weeks I have touched on issues facing Guam that have and will continue to be amplified by the real and oftentimes inflated, in this writer's opinion, threats connected with COVID-19.
It is my belief that if people would use a little self-control and wear masks in enclosed spaces with non-family members and maintain social distancing, we would have far fewer problems with this virus.
These simple guidelines are being enforced on everyone save the radicals who seem to be able to get away with whatever they choose.
That said, we are fortunate that the sheer insanity that has hit many larger U.S. cities has not reached the countryside, let alone our islands.
The utter foolishness of defunding police departments that is spreading in so many large cities across the country is being driven by what I see as forces that wish to take away/change our history and take over/change our way of life.
They are doing this by taking advantage of their leverage and control of the mainstream media (notice I didn't say news organizations – news organizations for all intents and purposes are gone from America) and politicians who fear not being reelected in their respective districts, states or into Washington positions of power.
One thing that thinking people understand is that we all draw from the same well when we look for employees – teachers, priests, lawyers, police officers, etc. That said, even with strict physiological testing and background checks used when hiring officers, some "bad people" will still get into the mix.
Or officers can also become jaded after many years of service in a community that does not respect or treat them fairly. There are also the prospects of politically driven promotions that should never have occurred, along with those merit promotions that were missed by excellent candidates because of politics, internal and external.
But doing what many cities across the nation are doing in cutting funding to police forces is akin to "throwing the baby out with the bathwater" and certainly isn't the answer.
Another aspect of this is situations in which officers are not held responsible for their actions due to influential police union officials or sly and manipulative lawyers who know how to work the system. Neither are in the community's best interest, let alone those of the individual departments.
A higher level of responsibility
Additionally, those who choose to wear a badge must also be held to a higher level of responsibility. Therefore, "blue" leadership must be ever vigilant when it comes to monitoring their employees for behaviors that are considered unacceptable and hold those individual officers responsible for their behavior.
They must also be excellent models of what behaviors are acceptable.
That said, I "Back the Blue" and believe every sensible person in any community should be doing the same. At some point in nearly everyone's life they will need some form of assistance from community or federal law enforcement. It is a good thing to remember.
As Voltaire said in the last sentences of his famous book "Candide": "You have to learn to cultivate your own garden."
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.