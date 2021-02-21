Today is International Mother Language Day. It was proclaimed by the General Conference of UNESCO in 1999 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. In its promotion of this celebration, UNESCO emphasizes the “growing awareness that languages play a vital role in the process of integration into all aspects of public life but particularly in education. … Languages are among the most precious, and at the same time the most fragile, treasures of mankind.”
They encourage all nations to “celebrate this year’s International Mother Language Day on 21 February. It is a day for celebrating all mother tongues. … In the context of education, it is impossible to teach the majority of people to read and write in a language they don’t understand. It is easier for you to learn a second language if you have learnt your first language well.”
For those of us in Guam who are championing the revitalization of our Mother Tongue or i Hila’ Nåna, to preserve and protect our indigenous language is a sacred responsibility. Notwithstanding, we don’t always fully appreciate our treasures, until someone from the outside points their value out to us.
We take certain things for granted and assume that what we have is commonplace. Take for example the fact that CHamoru is one of the two official languages of Guam. The significance of this recognition promulgated into law by the 12th Guam Legislature in 1974 was brought home to me during a visit with staff from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in Oahu several years ago.
In our discussion, the Guam group was marveling over all the work that OHA had undertaken to promote the teaching of the Hawaiian language and culture. The OHA director smiled and said, “You folks are way ahead of us.” We looked puzzled by her comment. To start with, she pointed out, “CHamoru is one of Guam’s official languages. That is huge!” she emphasized. “You have laws that mandate the teaching of your language and culture in all your schools. That’s the infrastructure, right there.” We shook our heads in agreement.
The evening following our meeting, our Guam group got together to debrief the highlights of the day. Clearly, we were reminded of a part of our cultural treasure trove that we had overlooked. The follow-up discussion focused on whether and in what ways we were leveraging this "infrastructure" to ensure continuity of our Mother Tongue.
The plain and simple truth is that the law has not been fully implemented to date. It’s been over 50 years since these laws were passed. Yes, much good has been done. Progress has been made. So much effort and dedication has been devoted to meeting the spirit and letter of the law. BUT! It’s hard to look at the "but" side of things. But, look we must, if we are to get the full picture. Let’s start by asking some uncomfortable questions.
If CHamoru is an official language of Guam, why is it not used as an official language? Why isn’t everything official written in CHamoru? If CHamoru is mandated in the schools, why isn’t it used as one of the systemwide mediums of instruction? Why are our children not bilingual? Why have we had to fight so hard to gain so little? Of course, the human tendency is to jump into the scalding cauldron of pointing fingers – who is to blame?! To go there, assures injury and is totally unproductive.
What matters, today, is that we build on that infrastructure, together. We have learned from builders and housing developers that putting in access to power, water and sewage does not automatically result in a healthy, affordable, sustainable residential community. It takes the collaborative, coordinated hard work of many experts, monetary investment, time, personal dreams and intense labor of love to make it happen. A vision and a multilayered effort led by all the major stakeholders is key. Similarly, we need a consolidated, collaborative, coordinated plan in order to fully tap into the language and culture infrastructure that is in our treasure trove and leverage it effectively. “We’ve only just begun … !”