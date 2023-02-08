More than a decade ago, I was a senior at the University of Guam just beginning to understand more about Guam’s place in the world. As I alluded to in my last column, my main form of expression was music. It was the medium in which I made sense of the various complexities of life, including Guam’s political realities. A few friends and I wanted to create a compilation album of local bands, musicians and poets speaking on political issues. At the time, we found that local original works that served as political commentary was a rarity. We received some donations to help bring this album to life. We brought some artists into a studio to record their songs and poems. We also had others allow us to use their already-recorded songs on the album. I envisioned this to be the beginning of a larger initiative of annual compilation albums of politically oriented original music. Our goal was a large launch event with media present and each band performing their track. Things were looking great, and then life hit.
From technical issues, drastic changes in personal lives, and running dry on money, the project was stalled indefinitely. We never got the launch or initiative started. As a young adult in his early 20s, this failure haunted me, and I was resigned to believing this compilation would never reach Guam ears. A decade later, although we were not able to make physical copies or have a lavish launch event, our album was uploaded to the internet. I am glad it is finally out there in the world and am hoping that this column helps to bring it further into the community. So much has changed since we made the album. Senators that gave us some money are no longer senators, many of the bands are no longer groups, and talent has improved since then (I am speaking about my CHamoru language skills from my poem!). Yet, the messages in these songs are still relevant to our current political, social, and economic conditions. Here is the link to the album: https://kinahulo.bandcamp.com
We named the album “I Kinahulo’ Linahyan,” or “The Rising of the Masses.” Our goal was to fuel social consciousness and community participation through the inspiring and creative medium of music as well as encourage the island’s artists to use their work as a vehicle for social change in Guam. The album drips with talent from bands such as Difendi, iyanI, the Youthful Elders, and Tribal Theory; and with poets such as John “Meta” Sarmiento, Kisha Borja-Quichocho Calvo, Walla Wai and Ryan Leon Guerrero. So please take this and spread it. Agree or disagree with their messages, that is your choice. However, it is hard to argue against serious artistic expression. It is hard to argue against fostering dialogue within the community by showcasing artists’ perspectives on numerous social, cultural, political, environmental, and economic issues affecting us.
This album is more than a decade late to its own birth. As they say, however, the next best time is now. While the momentum we initially had for this initiative was quickly extinguished, I hope that the concept of this album can inspire others to take up the mantle. An annual compilation of original music is a respectable goal, and the themes of each of the albums can change. For example, the idea we had for the second album was to pair CHamoru speakers with Guam bands to write new songs in different genres in Fino’ CHamoru. Another theme can be mental health or even an album of songs only from high school bands. I hope that I can put this together one day, but would rather have someone inspired who takes this and runs with it. This is the beauty of it all: one person can give another’s slumbering dream life. Maybe this is you for mine.
As we write in what was supposed to be the inscription for the physical album:
They say that every revolution has its soundtrack. One song can change the lives of many. Songs can spark the fires of our imaginations and make people realize that reality is not static, but rather a continual process of transformation. This is why we must make our own songs. Our songs are our medicine. Whichever road or revolution we choose, sing to the loudest of your abilities so that all of our people can hear us. Let us heal and change the world with our songs because we may just spark the rising of the masses.
Wield the Higåm.
Carve New Futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of political science, CHamoru studies and Micronesian studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.