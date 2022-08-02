Twice each year, America pauses to remember heroes in uniform. Memorial Day in May, and Veterans Day in November. It’s always good to think about our heroes, and why we think of them that way.
Who are your heroes? Why are they your heroes?
The faces I see
When I think of heroes and role models, I think of single working parents. Most of those are single mothers. I was raised by one. Some work and go to school. They come home tired, and then put on the parent hat.
Whether there is one parent in the house or two, more and more this means taking care of their kids, and also acting as caregiver(s) for their elderly parents.
This growing trend has seen people in their late teens all the way to their 70s challenged in ways they never imagined. The pressures of tending to the diverse needs of children and seniors often leave people physically and emotionally drained.
Life is a blur for them. Up early to get everyone’s day started, a school run, rush to work, pickup after school, grocery shopping, make dinner, take care of everybody’s needs, fall into bed exhausted and wait for the alarm to restart the process. Do you know anyone who fits this description? Then, like me, you know a hero when you see one.
They struggle and strive
When I think of heroes and role models, I think of people who work hard and do things right, and who one day accept a job they feel is bigger than the talents they bring to it. They learn, add value to their team every day, and make it a priority to grow people so they can do the same.
I think of parents who take a second job or pursue a side hustle, so their child(ren) can attend a better school, or the family can live in a better place. They’d like to be home with their loved ones, but they gladly pay the price. I know a hero when I see one.
Many in the classroom qualify
When I think of heroes and role models, I think of teachers trying to reach students who would much rather spend their time on Instagram and TikTok. Their efforts are bogged down by an education system without the resources to make an impact.
They also know that the curriculum in schools is inadequate to prepare youngsters for adulthood. They’re disillusioned when so few parents attend parent-teacher functions, and they’re upset when they see other teachers who have essentially given up and just go through the motions. This isn’t what they thought they were signing up for, but they hang in there and give their best effort. I know a hero when I see one.
First responders
When I think of heroes and role models, I think of police officers and others who fight to keep us safe, and who run to danger while others run from it. I think of nurses and doctors, too. In both cases, we don’t have as many as we need, and they all need better equipment. I know a hero when I see one.
When I think of heroes and role models, I think of the men and women who have worn and who now wear the uniforms of America’s military. So many have sacrificed. Too many have paid with their lives to pick up the tab for the freedom some foolish people are now so willing to give away.
Many have come home with visible wounds, but it’s the invisible ones that will haunt them for a lifetime. I know some of them, and I know a hero when I see one.
This only scratches the surface
Heroes and role models come in all shapes and sizes, and they’re found all over our island. Earlier, I asked you who your heroes are. Second question: Who looks at you and sees a hero and a role model?
Talk to the kids in your life and explain who you look up to, and why. Doing that can open doors for them, and change how they think.
With the media pushing their perverted vision of heroes and role models at younger generations, it’s never been more important to have these conversations. I know you can do this … because I know a hero when I see one.
