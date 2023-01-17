Separated by our colonial history. An era far removed from present-day natives of the region.
Built on an origin story that many of us no longer have a direct connection to.
The native inhabitants of this archipelago in the Pacific identify themselves as Chamorro or CHamoru, depending on where in the island chain you originated from.
As one of the many mixed-race Chamorro-Filipinos that grew up on the smallest of the four most inhabited islands in the Marianas, Rota, and one who also got a taste of the “big city,” Guam, for eight years, I have reflected on how similar yet different we are as an Indigenous population.
The question I find myself pondering over is: Is that an issue? If not, should it be?
I have always supported the One Marianas movement, throughout my short, yet exhilarating, career as a reporter for a Guam-based media company, but something as simple as the pronunciation of my last name and the different ways it was pronounced on Guam and in the CNMI always interested me.
Atalig was spelled the same, but which syllable each island put emphasis on was different.
This never really bothered me, but rather, it humbled me. It taught me to respect those differences and even embrace it.
Each time I would sign off on my news reports, I would pronounce my last name how I always have.
The CNMI way.
The Rota way.
This allowed many of my viewers and listeners to recognize that I must be from the CNMI. This eventually became my identifier. My label.
"The reporter from Rota."
It was amazing, for the most part. However, it also left me vulnerable to the strong opinion of one diehard Guamanian who was much older than I was.
One day, at a public event I was covering, an elderly woman approached me and asked, "Hey doll, are you that reporter from Rota?"
"Yes. Yes, I am. Nice to meet you ma'am,” I replied.
"You know, here on Guam we say ‘ah-TAH-lig’ (with emphasis on the TAH)."
This was not the first time someone had brought to my attention the different ways my last name was pronounced, so I was not too taken aback by her attempt at a correction.
I then answered, with an awkward laugh under my breath, "Oh yes, I know. But, I'm from Rota and we say ‘AH-tah-lig.’"
Her reaction to what I said was what shocked me.
"Doll, you know you live on Guam now, right? You know that you report news on Guam, right? So, you should pronounce your last name the way we pronounce it here."
I was so bothered by her statement that I confided in my parents. I confided in my friends from home. I confided in my highly experienced media family.
What should I do? Did she have a point? Should I conform to the norm of how my last name was pronounced by someone else?
As I contemplated this, I started thinking about all my uncles, aunties, cousins and friends from back home jokingly mocking me saying things like, "Ai, no prim. She's not one of us. She's an ‘ah-TAH-lig’," or, "Hey guys, it's Joy ‘ah-TAH-lig.’"
I knew at that point that we are Chamorro.
And we are CHamoru.
We were “same-same,” but different.
But still the same.
Joycelynn Atalig is a high school social studies and journalism teacher in the CNMI, who hails from the beautiful island of Rota. She is a former news reporter who earned her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Guam while working for a Guam-based media company.