“God will only give you as much as you can bear.”
Whoever first said that did not know God.
The God of the Bible is much wiser than this. If he only gave us what we can bear on our own, we would have no need of him.
Rather, God gives us more — sometimes much more — than we can bear. This means we must rely on his strength, power and provisions to resolve the problems and dilemmas of life.
I have always been in this life over my head.
I spent my childhood with severe asthma in an era when asthma was rare and the treatments undeveloped. There were many times in my life that I was one breath short of the grave, but did not know it.
What I remember from some of those bad attacks is that I was too stubborn to give up breathing, and Mom always smart enough to get me better. What I know now is that God gave me the will to survive and he worked through Mom to stop the attacks.
As a teen, I faced Mom’s death, and life was far more than I could bear. I was busy with all the overachieving high school activities I could manage, while doing most of the housework and nursing care at home.
At the time, I saw myself as a co-warrior with Mom as we fought the cancer together. Now I know that the strength I had was given by God. And when she died and I stood by her casket waiting for someone to encourage me, God sent the angel — Mom’s college roommate — to give it.
Throughout my adult years, I have had to cope with a variety of “extra” tasks while rearing normal, but asthmatic, children and children with disabilities.
In my pride, I’ve sometimes fancied that I am a “supermom.”
But when I’m honest, I am frail and weak, and I get through any given day by the grace of God, whose mercies are new every morning.
The last few weeks have been particularly trying on my mother’s heart. Kids here have been sick, and kids in the states have been challenged in ways I never would have expected.
I am exhausted physically and emotionally.
I’m in it way over my head at the moment.
But here in the undertow, God is holding me up.
Carrying me through.
Bearing me along.
As only he can.