Growing up in pre-urban Sinajana, the feeling of the holidays began even at the start of the school year. Many events were educational, social and religious and they all followed one after another. It would be a journal or even a diary with this column as there are just many things that come to mind with the celebration of Christmas, so I’ll just devote the month of December to making me realize the wonder and enjoyment of this special last month of the year.
Deep jungle treks, rain or shine, with mosquitoes to feast on our bodies began the month with people who wanted adventure. Everyone, regardless of age or gender, carried gunnysacks. It was the men who carried the machete and led us through trails and dense vegetation. We’d be in search of lumot or the coveted moss that would be the setting of the Christmas bilen. Alongside it, there’d be ferns and small fadang trees that must last the nine days of the novena.
The Feast of Sånta Marian Kåmalin on Dec. 8, honoring the patroness of the island brought thousands upon thousands of people to the Hagåtña Cathedral for the hourslong Mass that culminated with the procession in and around the capital city. This religious obligation was a family tradition but it was pretty much the only time of the year when I’d meet up with relatives from all over. It was my siblings and my parents who’d socialize. They’d talk about what’s happening while I ran around with my Eskuelan Påle’ classmates.
My family harvested yams. I didn’t like this task although I looked forward to it. What I hated was the incredible itch that was indescribable. The preparation of this particular root crop was laborious. It started immediately with the peeling of the skin with a sharp knife. I don’t think the potato peeler was invented yet because it never reached my household. Grating or grinding more than a few dozen pounds of them until they became mushy was the desired goal. However, to avoid the itch, one had to drench hands and arms in heavy salad oil. I was told that it wouldn’t make me itchy. However, it didn’t work because I itched from the moment I touched the yam to several days later. Thank goodness I wasn’t tasked with deep frying the mush until a rounded golden-brown doughnut emerged. The treat of buñelos dågu, piping hot after frying would be dipped in anibat that consisted sometimes of melted sugar and laced with sweet tuba or Aunt Jemima syrup. Christmas season was never complete unless there was buñelos dågu to be eaten.
Every evening with the last rays of dusk on the horizon, droves of neighborhood children headed to houses up and down the street to participate in the recitation and singing of hymns and carols. We’d pay our respects to the elders and the techa who would lead the novena. Raising the rafters was the pride of many families but the most fun part was what everyone called påtte, or the refreshments that consisted of edible delights that were served to everyone who came.
The elementary school’s Christmas pageant was an anticipated village event. Old and young came and watched in awe as the story of the Christ Child’s birth was told in the reenactment. Children, clad in store-bought costumes of construction paper, cotton balls, tinsel garlands and yardage that were bought to extinction from Butler’s, Agana Variety Store and Town House, shone beautifully in song, appearance, and makeup. Once the pageant was over, PTA members opened a table laden with food for the entire community. The Santa Claus, alias the village commissioner, ended the evening with the distribution of gaily decorated packages that were ceremoniously handed to all the school children.
School vacation lasted two whole weeks but the season didn’t end as there was still Christmas morning with packages, playing with new toys and gadgets, trying on new clothes, a hearty breakfast and religious obligations such as the midnight Mass for both Christmas and New Year.
There was also the bringing of the image of the Christ Child to all the homes in the village. This task involved the singing of carols and the distribution of the annual calendar for the coming year. This was again repeated on New Year’s Day and the Feast of the Three Kings on Jan. 6.
Yes, those were the Christmas traditions of my youth. They aren’t to be forgotten. Minagof Nochebuena todu hamyo taotao Guåhan!
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.