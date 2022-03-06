“If decolonization is the removal or undoing of colonial elements, then Indigenization could be seen as the addition or redoing of Indigenous elements. Indigenization moves beyond tokenistic gestures of recognition or inclusion to meaningfully change practices and structures. Power, dominance and control are rebalanced and returned to Indigenous peoples, and Indigenous ways of knowing and doing are perceived, presented and practiced as equal to Western ways of knowing and doing.”
- Queen’s University School of Teaching and Learning, Canada 2022
The trepidation that the council of elders must have felt, as they likely convened to ponder the impact of that fateful encounter with Magellan and his crew, was a foreboding omen of what was to befall all the clans in their homeland. The sea, which was a vast expanse of routes between islands and a rich source of sustenance, had alas become a portal for conquest.
This is how I imagine the story of March 6, 1521 being told by the Maga’hågan Hagåtña to her grandchildren.
Hagå-hu, maila ya un lasa yu’. Ha na’yayas yu’ i humuyong-hu på’go na ha’åni. Manetnon ham nu i mange’helo’. Ma sangåni ham put i maloffan na ira gi iya Humåtak. Taiguini humuyong-ña. Annai uméguihan i maga’låhi yan i manachaguafak-ña gi i mattingan, ma li’e’ na guåha humåhalom såhyan tåsi ginen i sanlagu. Ma tungo’ na manñålang i manåtasi sígon anåkko’ i hinanao-ñiha.
Ha na’ ma guaifi i kulo’ ya manyina’u i taotao i sengsong. Manmañule’ hånom sinaga, niyok yan nengkanno’ ya manhuyong gi galaide’-ñiha. Meggai siha manmanagam. Mangeftao nu i nina’i.
Gi i tutuhon, maolek i umásodda’-ñiha. Ti ma tungo’ nu i taotao-ta taimanu ma fatinås-ña i galaide’-ñiha i taotao sanlagu, ma chule’ håcha para u ma la’attan sigon i hinengge-ta. Lao bumåba humuyong-ña. Ma hongang i taotao Humåtak gi i tatalo’ puengi. Guaha dångkolo na achåki. Fiti na låhi manmapuno’. Ma puta’ i tiyan-ñiha ya ma såkke i tilipas-ñiha. Inipos manmachålek na taotagues. Ma songge tåntos guma’ ya ma yamak meggai na guinaha.
Manalula huyong gi tasi ya mahotde i sahyan-ñiha. Ilek-ña i Maga’hågan Humåtak na manmutong ya manchátpa’go na taotagues. Ha ngingingi ha’ i pao chetnot-ñiha. Eyu numa’luluhan gui’. Sa’ i chetnot ginen i sanhiyong ti siña un li’e’ lao gai påoguan.
Maila mågi, famagu’on i achaguåfak-hu. Ekongok yu’. Hagas ha’ manggaige i taotao-ta guini na tåno’. Manaotao tåno’ hit. Ni ngai’an na u ma funas i fino’-ta yan i tiningo’-ta yanggen un go’ti ya un na’metgot i talen mañaina-mu. U taihinekkok i hinanao-ta nu i Manaotao Håya.
Tatfoi i minalago’-hu na un hassuyi ya un yuma i mattan mañaina-ta mo’na. På’go ma tungo’ åmanu na manggaigi hit nu i taotao sanlagu. Fanhongge chaddek, guåha ta’lo achåki manmamaila’. Hoggue i mafa’nå’guen-miyu. Na’figo’ yan ma’ok i ginedden-miyu. Yanggen un cho’gue i tinago’-hu, ti u måktos i finiho’.
The given names of the maga’håga of Guam’s clans were not documented. Unlike the names of their counterparts, the maga’låhi, who are cited in the various accounts written by explorers, Spanish colonial and American administrators, missionaries and other chroniclers. Today, we know of them only through their sacred burial places where they lay with their kin. But their melodic voices can still be heard in our imagination.
To our ancestors, the first people of Laguas and Gåni, kinship was paramount. Next to caste, membership in the clan was the most significant determinant of status. A clan consisted of several extended families tied together by mutual obligations, which involved the exchange of labor, food and other resources, protection and well-being, and the ritual and ceremonial activities of its members. Descent was reckoned through the female line.
Among kin, age determined rank. The oldest woman (maga’håga) and her oldest brother (maga’låhi) were the highest-ranking individuals. Together they wielded considerable control over clan affairs, resolution of conflict and stewardship of natural resources. Rank within the clan was determined by seniority. Married women took precedence over the unmarried. Women were the primary culture bearers. It was their responsibility to keep the stories and på’a of the taotao tåno’ alive through the centuries. It was their obligation to co-guide and co-lead their clan through good times and bad. The same holds true in the present.
Today, we, the descendants of the resilient Taotao Håya, are heeding the wisdom of our ancestors to strengthen and revitalize the cord, i talen mañaina-ta, which connects us with their legacy. Biba CHamoru indigenization!