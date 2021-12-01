To be quite honest, I don’t understand half of the terms used by young people to describe things that happen on social media. “Stan” is one example. I guess it means to be a super fan, but one is supposed to say, “I stan” which indicates to ancients, such as myself, that it is an action word - what we called verbs in the old days - and not a descriptor, known archaically as an adjective.
Similarly, I’m not sure that I fully comprehend all that being “canceled” encompasses. If I consider the case of Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president, who had been “canceled” by the smartphone masses, I guess it means that a mob can take down her clothing business, which it did; although, she’s still a gazillionaire living her best life with Secret Service security, to boot. Look also at the wife of trigger-happy Alec Baldwin, Hilaria, outed as not being the Spaniard she claimed to be and that her speech affectations were all for show. She was canceled, but she’s still posting away. In her case, I guess it meant being found out and openly humiliated?
And then there are once huge YouTube stars who in years past raked in millions of dollars and boasted as many followers who are no longer around. They were canceled because old videos or posts made by them were deemed sexist, racist, or tone-deaf. They do not have their channels anymore but I’m pretty sure they are thriving outside of the clickbait spotlight.
But here’s the thing: You can be just as easily “renewed” - is that the term? - as quickly as you are canceled. Chrissy Teigen gets canceled at least once a week, yet her Instagram and Twitter presence seems unshaken. Or you can receive the ultimate cancellation by the platform itself, as is the case with Donald Trump, who was stripped of all his social media accounts. Yet canceled he is not, he is still doing what he does.
Still, so many individuals, either widely or locally known, have fallen out of their pedestals, lost jobs or other opportunities because of something they posted when they were younger, knew less, were drunk or were just plain stupid. All it takes is some weirdo cyberstalker or a journalist with an erstwhile agenda to reveal old, forgotten posts and destroy someone’s life. As an individual who doesn’t give much credence to the folly of Facebook, Twitter, etc., I am always surprised how these irrelevant entries are so quickly turned into lethal poison. Honestly, I feel that anything one posts on social media should be taken for entertainment purposes only; and at the very least, given as much weight as drunk texting.
Still, it is the reality of our day, and I found myself recently thinking hard about the existence of anything I may have commented on or uploaded that may be taken out of context and used against me. So I decided to get rid of 17 years of Facebook posts.
As you might surmise, Facebook does not make it easy - there isn’t one or even 20 buttons that you can easily press to dump your posts and comments. Rather, you need to comb through your activities and - for me, at least - select only a handful of posts that Facebook will allow you to delete. Yet, I persevered and after about 10 days of regularly trashing my entries, I was able to permanently remove them by emptying my trash.
Then, I ditched all the comments I made to my friends’ posts, which took about as long. Following that, I eliminated all my reactions and tags of me attached to other people’s photos or entries. Finally, about after a month, I was history-free - at least it looks that way. They say the internet is forever, and I don’t doubt it.
I still post to Facebook but burn the week’s posts every Sunday. And, let me tell you, I feel much less susceptible to social climate change. Look, I enjoy a laugh. I like cheeky humor. I adore insult comedy. None of this means that I am a misogynist or racist. It just means some things strike me funnier than others. For example, I’d take an episode of The Golden Girls over Seinfeld any day. Sophia Petrillo entertains me far more than George Costanza.
To be fair, I’m nobody. I have no intention of running for public office. But I am a teacher, which makes me a public servant. These days, it is not enough to keep one’s idle chat in the past where it belongs; it is best for it to have never existed at all. So my Facebook past has been jettisoned as far as I can tell from the newly established Metaverse. And there is no sense of loss.
Anyway, the old-school way of expressing your feelings is probably the best, which is something I never really abandoned. I have never been shy expressing my true feelings about a person directly to the person. How many times have you seen a post on Facebook that lashes out at an invisible someone, to which I’ve always been inclined to comment, “Names, please!” Of course, no one is ever named, so what’s the point? Facebook is really good at making you sound like a weakling.
So yeah, I’m free from the Facebook part. Instagram is another, more complicated next step but I’m well on my way to becoming humorless and uninteresting as far as Meta is concerned, and angelic, though falsely, according to the Twitterverse. Anyway, the live show is always better.