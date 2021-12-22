My confidence to speak from the heart was forged early on in my life, thanks to my dear late mother, Rosa. She never shied from speaking her piece if the occasion called for it. I suppose it stems from being an only child in a household run by an alcoholic father. My grandfather was the worst kind of drunk there was; alcohol turned him into a raging, violent monster. For many years I chalked his behavior exclusively to his and only his choice to imbibe and act out. However, I have tempered that assessment with understanding his wartime demons and the post-traumatic stress that followed. You see, people knew him as Tan Pepe, the elder with part of his neck missing from a botched beheading in the Japanese camps. I have accepted this as an integral ingredient of the man I called “Tata.”
Still, my mother found her voice to stand her ground first by quickly accepting an arranged marriage to remove herself from under Tata’s roof; and then to get a prompt divorce thereafter. She would always tell my half-sisters who resulted from this marriage, “If your husband ever mistreats you, divorce him!” She proudly attended village Mass although the local deacon and his wife successfully lobbied for her excommunication. She didn’t care. She was fearless, with a voice to match.
I inherited her reasoning and speaking skills which, in retrospect, weren’t skills I actually liked performing, they were merely knacks I possessed coming from this very vocal home of ours. I’d always give a speech in grade school assemblies, and in middle school competed in islandwide oratorical competitions. In my early working years, talking turned into writing and, five decades on, I’ve ditched the soapbox and I’ve been quite satisfied with my little weekly column.
Yet, I do work with people, and sometimes I have spoken my mind, either to point out an overlooked need or to clarify exactly how I feel about an issue the group needs sorted out. However, I’ve discovered that I really do not wish to say much anymore, if anything.
Here’s the story.
After my department director left to take a position with the Department of Defense Schools – how do I say this succinctly – the true dynamics of the department revealed itself. What did I know? I am the newest guy in the building. The only history I have in the district is three years long, which is about the same amount of time the previous director held her post. Although I was aware of the grumbling the veterans expressed, the ire did not alarm me much. Every old crew across all sectors hates change and will nitpick incessantly about the new leader. It happens everywhere, and it certainly wasn’t the first time I had encountered this energy. I happily carried on.
However, when she left, the old-timers were swift to insinuate their vision of how the department should be run, which, as you can imagine, is how the department WAS run years ago. In just a few weeks, it became a landscape completely foreign to the one pitched to me when I accepted the job. I believe in the integrity of my special education specialty inside a general education setting. Suffice it to say that that has now been diluted and, well, I was being my mother’s son for a few weeks.
I raised questions, I asked for reasons behind certain decisions, and I’ve been completely transparent. Yet all I got in return was ire and exasperated responses. To make matters worse for me, an interim director was called in who happens to be my colleagues’ favorite director from years ago. The old friends formed a majority that changed things, in my opinion, to the detriment of cognitively impaired students.
After nearly two months of this, last week, the new director, who had spent her first weeks acclimating, called for a meeting. At the top of her agenda was to develop a mission statement for the department. She went around the room to ask for input and when my turn came, I said nothing. At that moment, I realized that I was exhausted, and no longer interested in sharing anything to an audience of colleagues uninterested in anything but their agenda, which I’m sure they will pressure this new director to accept.
That’s how it goes, as they say.
I quietly decided then, that it was time for me to start planning to leave. I’m really too old for echo chambers. Fortunately, special education teachers are in high demand, so I’m not at all worried about moving along. I don’t feel bad about it one bit. Self-preservation feels very good, indeed. My new year has started a couple of weeks early, you might say. And it seems bright.