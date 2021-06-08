There are seven types of knowledge: logical and mathematical, verbal and linguistic, spatial and mechanical, musical, bodily and kinesthetic, interpersonal and social, and intrapersonal.
Since those seven are all very different, one question you might have is, “Should anyone be concerned with becoming proficient in all of them?”
Leonardo da Vinci was. In his book, "Think Like Leonardo da Vinci," author Michael Gelb explains what made da Vinci a genius thinker.
1. He was insatiably curious
He took the approach that Hewlett Packard popularized in their advertising many years ago, using two words: “What if?” Those two words, that campaign, changed my life and I think they’ll change yours if you let them. What if we add this? What if we take this away? “What if?” brings imagination into play. It forces you to ask the next question. Further, if you get into a small group of people who are willing to do the same, a “what if?” session can produce amazing results.
2. Da Vinci tested his knowledge
He pushed at every opportunity, thoroughly willing to fail and then learn from his mistakes. Da Vinci was one of the greatest failures of all time, which resulted in him being one of the greatest successes of all time.
I have to understand, you have to understand, and we have to make every child in Guam grasp this: There is a direct correlation between failure and success.
No kid should ever be shamed over failure. The only thing important about failing is that we understand why, and make adjustments. Then, you can change the name from failure to learning. If you learn from them, each mistake is a solid step toward success.
3. He embraced uncertainty
He also welcomed opposite opinions. He wasn’t uncomfortable when challenged, or when he couldn’t figure things out. He was at his best when he ran up against problems.
Most of us run from troubles, but da Vinci had the ability to understand the differing positions and the contradictions in what faced him.
He was comfortable in turmoil, which helped fill him with confidence, when others had lost theirs.
4. He used his whole brain
Most of us don’t. Left-brained people think in words, facts, and logic. Right-brained folks are imaginative. They think in images, and are said to be more intuitive.
Our guy, da Vinci, struck a balance between the two. He used both sides of the brain. From what I’ve read, his notebooks displayed this, connecting ideas with his drawings. If you’ve ever been in a brainstorming session where mind mapping was employed, and you were able to tie words and images together to create complete thoughts you could express to others, you were giving an example of whole-brain thinking.
5. Da Vinci developed thinking systems
He had the ability to take in a lot of information, organize it, make lists, and create routines to get things done.
Did Leonardo come up with the first to-do list? I don’t know, but he found a way to process a huge amount of data without a computer, and then turn it into actionable strategies and tactics to advance his cause.
6. He connected physical and mental fitness
We’re not talking about just being in good shape and good health, but also that one would strive for grace and poise, and being able to do things equally well with both hands.
He was athletic and had a strong belief that if he wanted to perform at his best, he had to keep his body in good condition.
Da Vinci lived between the years 1452 and 1519, had no internet and no government telling him the recommended daily allowances for certain vitamins. No food groups, no diets, no exercise plans. He just reasoned out what made sense, and worked it.
We, having all the information imaginable at our fingertips, can’t seem to connect the dots on healthy living. We struggle with it every day.
Just keep in mind one thing. You have the ability to do exactly what he did. Everything listed here is within your capacity to make it happen. Cut this out and share it with the kids in your life. Tell them they can do it, too.
We all need to be more like Leonardo. Mona Lisa would approve.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.