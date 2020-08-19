The political campaign season on the island is not as appealing as it once was when I used to be a Republican.
I first voted when the island was granted the opportunity to have the first elected gubernatorial candidates. At the time, I wasn’t that astute when it came to political parties but I voted for then-Gov. Carlos G. Camacho and Lt. Gov. Kurt Moylan. Both made history as they were proclaimed the last presidential appointees and the first elected leaders for the island. I didn’t know until years later that they were Republicans.
And so, unknowingly, I became a Republican without ever finding out if I had registered to be one and I maintained this stance with succeeding elections. I extended the courtesy to straight voting of the 21 seats with Republican candidates that eventually got narrowed to the 15 seats we know today. As well, I also voted for Republican congressional and commissioners-turned-mayor candidates from one election to another. I didn't bother with issues and candidates’ platforms, only that they had to be Republican.
I became further immersed in the political scene when the Mauleg campaign saw the candidacy of Joseph F. Ada and Frank F. Blas. I did the full gamut of that campaign where I circulated petitions, canvassed in almost all the villages, helped prepare pocket meetings with setup and cleanup, helped put up huge billboards and varied sizes of campaign signs along roadways and yards of private homes, waved at passersby on street islands and on the side of the road with the gubernatorial candidates and others who also sought a political seat either in the legislature or for Congress, sold and manned fundraising events at many venues, volunteered numerous hours at the headquarters, distributed paraphernalia and promotional items, and even spoke publicly at meetings and rallies. Above all, I cooked or helped in the cooking, manned food tables, picked up trash, and spent lots and lots of my out-of-pocket funds for many things connected to the campaign. On both the primary and general elections of that year, I provided transportation for voters at the different precincts, accompanied some campaign personnel to village headquarters and assisted in various aspects at the village level. It was exhaustive, all in the name of seeing to it that the gubernatorial candidates won the election. Personally, I credited myself for maintaining near-perfect attendance at anything and everything dealing with the campaign. From sunrise to sunset, sick or not, tired or bursting with energy, I did it all and I gave it my all.
Friendships were made. Networking became a pleasant undertaking. I gained knowledge of the party philosophy. I got indoctrinated about campaign platforms that provided further insights. I learned about community problems that I never thought about before. I received firsthand lessons about the economy. I expanded knowledge, too, about governance that I studied in the ninth grade. A million other issues were part of the positive experiences of my involvement in a political campaign. All were new to me and it excited me beyond belief. Above all, I studied and learned about individuals seeking public office and their personalities, commitment and intentions. It helped deepen my perception of people. It was then that I learned about who was or wasn’t sincere, who was honest or dishonest, and whether they were running just to satisfy vanity.
Fast forward to today. I’m no longer a Republican. I haven’t been for nearly 30 years. I don’t even come close to thinking about being a Democrat. I look at individual candidates and what they stand for. I never bother anymore whether a campaign ad featured a donkey or an elephant or whether they’re members of a who’s who of also-known-as. I felt that I needed to know them first and to see whether they were believable or not.
For this election, I’ve decided not to vote for current incumbents who have yet to fulfill what they initially promised to do. Neither will I vote for former public servants. Instead, I’m going to give my vote of confidence to new candidates where I will study, remember and keep track of whether they will fulfill campaign promises.
This is my new normal. I’m looking for individuals who’ll do the job and not waste mine and taxpayer’s money. In borrowing an old campaign slogan, it’s time for a whole new day.
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.