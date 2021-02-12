As I was flipping through TV channels the other day, I felt the thrill of a familiar song. It was a hit from the 1960s, followed by another and then another. My hand froze on the remote. How could I channel surf on while a song from the fabled era was making me feel as if I were young once again?
What is it with '60s music, I wonder. Why do I feel soupy, or syrupy, when I hear the songs of that era? Is it, as the TV narrator put it in his pitch for a collection of the old hits, that the songs allow us to “recapture the magic of the '60s, that storied past?”
It isn’t as if I were a child of that era. I spent the first three years of that decade locked up in an old-fashioned seminary, and the next three years falling in love with the islands while teaching in Chuuk, as far as you could get from the radical events going on in the U.S. at that time. Then, it was back to another seminary, much less firmly locked down than the other seminary but not exactly party-land. We didn’t do drugs there, and I wasn’t seeing the world in florid shades of color. I wasn’t a fan of the Woodstock music festival. At the time I was wrestling with theological questions at another Woodstock, as our theological school in Maryland was called. I never marched in a single protest during those years. In fact, I didn’t even meet a hippie until my return in 1969 to the islands, where some had fled and reinvented themselves as Peace Corps volunteers or small business managers.
So, why do I find myself so charmed by the music of the '60s? My own life experiences during the era have very little resonance with that revolution or the music it produced. There aren’t the personal associations with the songs that people often point to as making the music special. I can’t connect the songs with certain persons or places, not even in Honolulu or Seattle, where I spent memorable summers while I was still preparing for ordination. There were no romantic tingles either. I can’t connect the songs to much of anything except the car radio as I drove alone for hours at a time.
Whatever great things were happening in the 1960s, I seemed to be doing something else completely unrelated. So why the thrill when I hear the old songs?
The '60s, as I see them now, were packaged and idealized much later as a revolutionary time – a period of rapid change and high hopes. They are a product of old newsreel footage, and a photo montage of an era that I had never really experienced myself. I didn’t share the recklessness or the ideals of the age, and I never felt the thrill of freedom fighting at the time.
The songs are charmed, I think, because they remind me of my 20s, a period of growth and challenge that had little to do with all that was taking place in the U.S. at that time. They remind me of changes in my own life: the new awareness of the world at large and especially the appeal of the islands. They remind me of a course direction of mine that brought its own ideals and challenges.
If you’ve continued reading this far, you’re entitled to ask just what is the point of all this. The lesson is that many of us create storied pasts for ourselves. Like me, there are probably many others there who link a fabled past to themselves and a meaningful period in their own life. The hippie fads of the '60s, with their weird clothes, and the social revolution in the U.S., with its clenched fists, may have had little impact on my life at the time. I’m not even sure how authentic all of it is. But it does recall a period that was life-changing for me. The songs may link to the broader events of the '60s, but they are the echoes of a far more personal story.
When we hear chants that seem to summon up an island past, what is it that moves us? The account of the tale itself, or the deeper personal currents that are stirred by the chant or the story? Does it really matter how true the story may be? Once those feelings are stirred, we don’t want anyone messing around with the lyrics.
Could it be that my enchantment with music from the '60s might have application to matters closer at hand for island people?
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.