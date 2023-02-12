Technically, 55 years of age is considered the gateway to senior citizenship. Those of us who have joined these ranks can benefit from discounts, shorter lines in government offices and other amenities that come with having survived for over half a century. In Guam, there is also the special respect afforded to elders that makes life a little less strenuous. At least that is the hope and prayer of those of us who are navigating the eighth and ninth decades of our lives.
If someone had asked me 10 years ago if I would be intently learning how to master the spelling rules of the CHamoru language in my 70s, I would have retorted with a “You must be kidding.” You know what, I am doing exactly that with three study groups that I facilitate with participants who are all over 70 years of age. So, my deeply held conviction is that if manåmko can learn to spell in CHamoru using the Guam Orthography as a guide, all willing learners can.
No matter how old you are, spelling is key to reading and writing. Learning the intricacies of orthographic rules can be intimidating to be sure. Just like learning how to spell in English was intimidating when we were in elementary school. We cannot read or write well in any language without learning how to spell correctly. That is the bottom line.
When I was appointed a member of the re-established Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru in 2017, it wasn’t because of my expertise in the grammar and linguistic knowledge of our Indigenous language. My area of training and specialty was in culture and history. Samuel and I had just moved back home to stay in 2015. FestPac preparations and the actual festival fueled our Indigenous imaginations about what was important and possible.
My passion for advocating for our language, history and culture was unleashed in a hospitable environment that galvanized energy and inspired agency throughout the Marianas and in the diaspora. I even wrote and published a children’s book, “Kiko’s Adventure on the Magic Flying Proa,” in both in English and CHamoru. This was something I had dreamt of doing since I was a teen. But I never imagined that I would be leading groups of CHamoru speakers and learners to become familiar with the Guam Orthography and how to apply it.
COVID hit our shores in 2019 and the lockdown ensued. Shortly after, a couple of my AOLG classmates (Class of ’68) asked me to meet with them weekly for sessions to improve our skills at reading and writing in CHamoru. Hence, the adventure began. That group expanded. Some members of the AOLG Class of ’69, my sister Debbie’s cohort, asked if I could meet with them as well. The word got around about what we were doing. Some of my Sisters of Mercy teachers asked if I could also meet with them. Our Ta Fan Fino’ CHamoru study groups were born. We met on Zoom once a week for several hours in those traumatic months when COVID raged across the world. Academians in the diaspora joined us. We continue to meet to this day.
The experience has been so rewarding. I truly have benefited the most. I studied the orthography rules carefully. I struggled painstakingly to help make the orthography a user-friendly spelling guide. Am I an expert? No. Have I learned how to spell, read and write in CHamoru? Hunggan! I am getting better at it every day. It takes practice. Whether you are 12 or 72, language learning works the same way. I have faithfully engaged in facilitating these three study groups, teaching my nephew Kiko how to speak, teaching a CHamoru language course at the Academy – all this has constituted my immersion training. I have learned so much about the complexity and beauty of our language from my achaguåfak.
Those of us who speak CHamoru and are over the age of 55 are key to the survival of our endangered CHamoru language, customs and traditions. If we don’t actively participate in teaching it to our children and grandchildren, we cannot expect that our mother tongue will continue to exist by the end of this century. We are the link to future generations of speakers. Our ancestors are asking us to do what they have done for thousands of years. Håfa mohon?!
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumisión i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.