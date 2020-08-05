I live in Sinajana. I am a senior citizen. I live on a block where I’ve noticed there are elderly like me in a majority of homes from up and down the street. I see them daily, either in their yards or coming inside and outside of their doors perhaps for any number of things and they span anywhere from morning to even late evening. Some do casual yard work, laundry chores of hanging up clothes on clotheslines, and even sweeping out carports or straightening out odds and ends. As neighbors, we wave to one another from time to time knowing full well that visiting is definitely out of the question.
I used to spend time at the senior citizens center for lunch, bingo games and some social moments that offer some form of leisurely entertainment, but now that has been curtailed with the pandemic and the restrictions on social distancing.
Of course, that is the first of the new normal. Now, my wife and I have our lunch delivered to our home which helps a great deal as we both have compromised health issues and, even between us, we do adhere to the daily distancing within the confines of our home. The rest of the time, we wonder and wish for something that will offer some sort of respite, something that can ease our minds with conveniences that only serve to help us – the rising number of manåmko’ confined to our homes.
We have waved goodbye to handshakes. According to Google, clasped hands of warmth and affection date back to ancient Greece. The customary hugs and kiss påkpak even among family members is a thing of the past, disappearing, too, from the original kissing of the right hand known as mannginge’.
Church services are out of the question. Two Sundays ago, I made the mistake of showing up for Mass at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Parish church only to be turned away with a sheaf of papers detailing instructions ranging from distribution of Holy Communion, exiting church after Mass and the new “parking lot Mass.” These changes have greatly altered my sense of tradition not just as a parishioner but as a practicing Catholic.
I read about the village mayor of Piti initiating shopping and delivery services for its elderly citizens. That sparked a lot of interest among many in the neighboring villages and I’ve been waiting for additional information whether the program has been successful or not. I think it’s an enterprise waiting to happen as shopping is now a luxury for us manåmko’ who have difficulty standing for long periods in a line outside of a shopping center especially when braving inclement weather where the summer is the season for it. However, no word has appeared in the print media as I have no access to broadcast news at any time of the day.
We are discouraged from unnecessary visits to doctors and clinics despite securing appointments. Public transportation provided by the Guam Mass Transit Authority is now an uncertainty due to social distancing even with the seating consideration in a public bus. Attending rosaries and funeral services and Zooming is now a new phenomenon that involves access, if not ownership, to a laptop, iPad or computer. Owning an iPhone or other smartphone has yet to make a tremendous impact on those elderly with limited income. These are just minor examples of what the new world order is in store for us, the senior citizens of the world.
But I will be positive because there are now many stay-at-home situations that allow youngsters to spend time with family members, and conversation is now becoming a returning trend. I’ve heard neighbors screaming and lecturing children who are misbehaving, which to me is music to my ears, because there’s something good about that.
I see many cars parked outside homes now and travel is perhaps at an all-time low. I’m sure gasoline is becoming a source of convenient availability despite, on Guam, going from point A to point B still requires a four-wheel vehicle for transport.
Then, there’s no school, but so is unemployment, homelessness, repossessions by financial institutions, purchasing groceries, paying for medications, no sporting events, no social or historical celebrated events, off-island vacations, and political party rallies and pocket meetings are now just wishful thinking.
And yet, there is still the question about COVID-19. How long will this last?
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.