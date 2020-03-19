My son and I always have a morning discussion while he drives to work and I am doing my 3-mile walk.
As you can imagine, our discussions have centered on the virus that causes COVID-19. This crisis has developed into a pandemic for the world and a big problem for our island and her people.
Today's discussion centered around the thought and reality of: If we don't have our family and our community, what do we have?
How are our government and those running it responding to this crisis? What are they doing to protect the community and the island?
Some thoughts
With all this in mind, here are a few thoughts that my son shared on the Agana Heights community bulletin board:
1. We don't have enough COVID-19 kits to test the whole island. It is what it is, and the government can't magically make them appear. So we all have to assume that there are undiagnosed people without any symptoms who are carrying COVID-19.
2. Knowing what we know – and that is, we don't know who does and does not have COVID-19 – we need to avoid unnecessary contact. This means we stop shaking hands, don't even fist bump. Give a smile and I'm sure everyone will understand. At this point, we are still educating everyone about the threat potential and best mitigations.
3. There is a lot of junk information going around on the internet, which is full of misinformation. Some of it may be true and some just common sense, and other stuff just made up because we live in a world where people get satisfaction in others' misery. I don't understand it, but it's always been a problem and gotten worse since the start of social media. Let's all make sure we utilize our best judgment during these trying times. We may have to wait it out for an extended period and, as a community, this will be difficult since culturally social interactions are the norm.
4. When you don't follow the guidelines set for social distancing, you risk not just self-contamination but also the contamination of your loved ones.
Remember what's important
There is an MMA fighter out of Hawaii who was canceling his bouts, and he said it best when he explained that he has responsibilities in life and the championship belt will always be there. He didn't want to shoulder the responsibility of losing his grandmother by being "irresponsible" and contributing to the spread.
That said, remember: Wash your hands – early and often. Don't hug or shake hands, and keep a distance of 6 feet between you and whomever you are spending time with!
If we follow all the guidelines, we'll minimize infection. The added side effect will be that we will also have fewer babies nine months from now!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.