Children are not born Catholics, teachers or swimmers. Children are taught to become proficient in these and countless other life options. Children are not born Korean or Yapese. They are taught to identify as members of their heritage identity groups. A child is not born knowing a language or how to calculate or recite poetry. A child is born with the potential to learn everything he or she is taught.
At birth, the brain is undeveloped. It does not know how to speak, think or aspire to read books, play video games or pray. These things are learned. The brain is waiting to be made smart.
The closer the emotional ties to the people who love them, the more the child will speak, think, value and imitate those nurturers in their lives. If your children see you smoking, they will smoke. If they see you reading, they will read. Children become who we are, not who we tell them to be.
Before your children hunger for learning in school, you must hunger to learn how to teach them to love learning at home, so they can excel in school. If you fail in your preparation, they might just fail in their education. The good news is that children, while not born smart, can be made smart. The most intelligent thing that loving parents can do for their children is to ignite a love of learning that will burn bright throughout their lives.
The brain is an incredibly complicated network of possible connections made when children learn new words, concepts and ideas. Through this maze of millions of connections, they can learn how to become a surgical nurse, or a great runner, or an excellent entrepreneur. In the age of globalization and information, brain power is paramount to success. So, teach your children! Don’t let them video-fun their way through a childhood devoid of discovery, emotional intelligence and learning to solve puzzles. Grow their vocabulary, motivate them to excel by learning self-control and to satisfy their curiosity by asking questions.
Children can read themselves out of poverty. I am living proof. Readers are constantly identifying, analyzing, connecting the dots and making sense of the world around them. Their literacy quotient will expand their horizons. If you grow their brain by reading, discussing and collaborating, as you together explore the world around them, they will learn good study habits for catapulting from poverty to the professions through education.
If you, as a parent, did not graduate from college, but desire that your children do so, then you need help from someone in your circles of trust who has graduated. Their experience is called social capital. They can help you and your children to learn the importance of reading, having rich conversations and planning to excel in school and to graduate several times over. You can’t do it alone. But it can be done.
How bad do you want your children to go from being minimum hourly wage earners to becoming accomplished professionals? To succeed in this endeavor, you must understand your part in the equation. The school-family partnership is essential. However, relying solely on schools to do the job is risky business. Children need counseling, coaching, tutoring and mentoring from caring, more experienced people. You need to welcome those networks into their lives.
Reading is vital. It is the only way to become literate. Children grow their intelligence. Their vocabulary soars. They stay informed. Their world views are expanded. They learn from the experiences of those whom they read about. It is said that smart people learn from their mistakes. Wise people learn from the mistakes of others. Through reading, they become both smart and wise.
The goal of making your children successful must be a shared one between parents and teachers. What happens in the lives of children, before they attend school, determines how learning-ready they will be in school settings. Your continued support at home is key to their earning diplomas, certificates and college degrees. Help your children become autonomous readers. Shape their ability to launch their success trajectory and make a greater contribution to the family and community.