Last week, I spent an entire day on the couch.
Not by choice.
Something hit me with a one-two punch. I was down for the count. I could barely lift my head, let alone carry on with my usual motherly duties.
In a normal household, a sidelined mother is an inconvenience. Most kids can fend for themselves and help with the siblings until Mom is back on her feet.
But the Three Amigos — my trio of kids with differing abilities — need constant prodding. When the mother-prod isn’t working, little gets accomplished and I feel guilty.
I didn’t have the energy for guilt.
So I just watched.
As I was lying there, Deborah came and touched my arm.
“I will take care of you,” she said. Then she walked away.
BJ came with the laser thermometer to shoot my temperature. Then he covered me up.
After being distracted by videos for awhile, it was time for lunch. I managed to prepare Deborah’s, but told the boys to get their own.
One of them started with a big bowl of yogurt.
The other had an enormous bowl of cereal.
Then I heard rustling in the kitchen. One was zapping a mini-pizza. That got me up. I had to be sure little fingers had not rendered 2:30 as 23:00.
After lunch, they amused themselves and tried to be quiet.
But by late afternoon, they were getting tired of being good. The complaints started coming.
And then, “Mom — the dog ... ”
I can stay on the couch through kids’ fussing and boredom, but the dog will get me up every time. I cannot stay sick when there’s a dog in the house. None of my kids—even the neurotypical ones—learned the fine art of cleaning up dog messes.
But that diversion wasn’t enough to keep me off the couch.
I crashed again and watched more.
In my years of mothering, the view from the couch has always been enlightening. Watching my kids function without me shows me how well I’ve equipped them to manage in life.
By the end of the day, I knew where I had fallen short with these three. I’ve done too much for them. They need a household routine and more training in basic survival skills so they can manage when I can’t.
I think I’ll start with “cleaning up after the dog.”