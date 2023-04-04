This isn’t the first time I’ve celebrated a season by recalling what it meant to me years ago in a different part of the world. We old-timers do that often as we age. So forgive me for taking that tack yet again in this column.
Looking forward to spring was once such a big part of our lives. Spring meant so much to anyone who grew up in a place with freezing temperatures and snow on the ground half of the year. Spring was a time when leaves started sprouting on trees, when the hardened soil became softer, when buds appeared in the yard that had been colorless over the past several months. The sun was rising earlier each day and setting a little later, the days were getting longer. We who often wondered in the midst of winter whether the sun was lost to us altogether could now wake up in the early light of day.
It wasn’t only the light, but the heat as well. Just as the ground was softening, so were our bones – or so it seemed. Maybe the heat of the sun was somehow reaching deep inside us. How else could you explain the warm smiles that had seemed so much scarcer just a month or two ago?
With the light and the warmth it brought, spring became the season of new life. New life was everywhere – in the plants and the trees as they regenerated their leaves and petals. It was all over the landscape, as the last of the snow melted and the earth seemed to shake off its hibernation and readied itself for new round of activity. And we humans tucked away our overcoats, padded jackets, snow boots and gloves as we rubbed our hands thinking, “It’s time to start living again.”
People who have spent their whole life on a Pacific island may not have experienced this seasonal delight. All year long – except during nasty storms and the occasional typhoon – they enjoy almost steady sunlight and the beauty of tropical flora without any interruption. In fact, isn’t that one of the big attractions of a Pacific island in the first place? That it promises visitors endless summer? I suppose that’s what many people mean they speak of paradise. The joy and happiness brought on by sunlight and warmth.
New beginnings
For us who grew up in the land of the changing seasons, it’s no surprise that springtime has strong association with the hope of new beginnings, within as well as without. Just consider the trees and the garden, with their color dulled and life buried but not altogether lost. If they can revive, why can’t we do the same?
Cold winters come in many different forms. What about those close personal relationships that have soured for one reason or another? Then, too, there are those ambitions of ours, now frozen because of the setbacks we have encountered along the way. Sometimes our very spirit seems hardened by the frost. When will it come to life again?
Spring is a reminder that nothing in our world or in our life lasts forever. Not even those things that chill us through and through and freeze our very hearts. The man who had not spoken to his father in over 20 years now calls him faithfully each week to find out how he’s doing. The middle-aged couple who separated two years earlier are now back together again, sharing household tasks and seemingly enjoying one another’s company. The young man who was once regarded as the neighborhood drunk has been sober for three years and has a position as a high school teacher.
For many of us, the wonder of spring evokes the mystery of Easter. The season explains a lot of what the feast should mean to us. The beginning of a life that is not black and white, but colored – just like the eggs that are dyed in bright hues to celebrate the day. A life of light and warmth, with the joy that this brings. The feast, like the season, celebrates that we and our world are not stuck with “the same old,” but blessed with something miraculous – the transformation of hardened ground into soil that allows plants to grow.
This is more than enough reason to celebrate.
So, happy Easter!