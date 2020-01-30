Regarding the impeachment of President Trump, even before President Trump was sworn in, certain radical Democrats called for his impeachment. This is the context of this particular effort. This is not an impeachment, it is a “sourgrapesment.” All kidding aside, it is just that simple. Living on Guam, I could care less about who the president is or which political party they are from. We don’t vote for the president.
There are three basic ways to remove political officials or leaders from office. Recall can be an option for certain officials. Executives remove branch level appointees all the time. Voters can also reel back in errant leaders on occasion. In the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, they have internal legislative processes to deal with problem members. For executive branch officials and judges, an impeachment process can be used.
There are two basic phases of impeachment at the federal level. These points are outlined in the U.S. Constitution. In a nutshell, an impeachment is like an indictment or formal accusation. Impeachment actions arise from the House of Representatives and require a simple majority vote. The recommendation is then sent to the Senate for a trial.
When a U.S. president is impeached, the chief justice of the Supreme Court presides over the trial. The main issue decided at this type of Senate trial is whether the president should remain in office or not. In the cases of President Johnson and President Clinton, this did not happen. A two-thirds majority vote would be required to remove a president.
The current U.S. Senate has 100 members. The partisan breakdown is 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and two independents. In order to remove President Trump using a trial, 67 members of the Senate would need to vote for removal. This would mean about 20 Republican senators would have to migrate over the Democrats' side to support the measure. In general, this seems to be very unlikely, particularly if the impeachment is viewed as a form of partisan politics and not much else.
In an earlier episode at the Senate in 2018, a circus was made out of the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It is highly likely the same cast of characters will be actors on the Trump trial. This will also likely ensure that no real effect will result from this impeachment process.
So a larger question emerges. Why would Speaker Nancy Pelosi put such an effort into an impeachment? According to former Speaker Newt Gingrich, Pelosi likely has two basic reasons for this effort. Both deal with her ability to deal with the radical wings of the Democrat majority in the House of Representatives together. Because the Democrats in the House are all over the place and openly defy her authority, the impeachment may have been a way to appease these factions. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the end. I will be very surprised that the impeachment will be viewed as more than a political spectacle.