A lot of the mysteries of life are revealed in books that we read when we’re growing up. It’s the time in life when we’re most curious, and ask non-stop questions.
Today, let’s recapture our curiosity and consider things we might have learned then, and need to remember now.
Books and their characters raised issues, and you had to keep reading to figure out the answers. Let’s revisit a few of those.
1. Choices
Take Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s "Adventures in Wonderland." "Alice asked the Cheshire Cat, who was sitting in a tree, ‘What road do I take?’ The cat asked, ‘Where do you want to go?’ ‘I don't know,’ Alice answered. ‘Then,’ said the cat, ‘it really doesn't matter, does it?’”
When I train and coach people I see it this way: “If you don’t where you’re going, any road will take you there.”
Making our own way
Life is a series of choices, and like you and me, Alice was faced with a bunch of them. Since nobody ever directly told her what to do, she had to figure it out herself, by making an effort. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t.
Alice had frustrations and tears along the way, but what she learned was to make her own decisions and bounce back up, if life knocked her down.
2. Perspective
In "Mary Poppins" from P.L. Travers, the question was raised, “And to someone very far out there — do you think we would look like ants?” When we’re young the world looks like this enormous place. Mary taught — in the larger picture — that the Earth and all of us in it, make up not even a grain of sand when compared to the vastness of the universe.
Make people feel big
However, when you think that God, the designer of everything, created each of us and knows us, then we feel big again. Life, and work, is being made to feel big, then sometimes small, and hopefully big more times than small.
Imagine if we helped our coworkers to feel big, capable, and valuable, much more often than the world makes us feel small. How much better would our workplace relationships, jobs, careers, and lives be?
3. Appearances
In "Anne of Green Gables" by L.M. Montgomery, Anne Shirley faced the issue of what she truly wanted to be: Divinely beautiful, dazzlingly clever, or angelically good. Just wondering, how come unimaginably rich wasn’t one of the options?
Anne thought she wanted to be beautiful first, and good second. Her real gift was in being clever. She thought for herself and asked a lot of questions. She wanted to know, she wanted to learn.
Teach people to ask questions
After a certain age we seem to question fewer things and just go with the flow.
Life — and work — end up less complicated that way, right?
No, not all of us fit that description. Just too many of us.
4. Belief
Christopher Robin shared words of wisdom with Pooh bear in A. A. Milne’s book, "The Complete Tales of Winnie-the-Pooh." Robin said: “Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
When is the last time your boss made you feel that way? When is the last time you planted those kinds of seeds in someone else?
Answer two questions
First, if workers felt that way about themselves — brave, strong, and smart — how much more would they try to accomplish? What kind of risks might they be willing to take, simply because they felt they had a good chance to succeed?
Second question. How much more confidence would they have, because they were sure that’s how we see them?
Hasn’t life always felt better when we knew we had someone in our corner, believing in us and cheering us on?
If you’re a manager at any level, that’s the business you’re in.
No time like the present
If this isn’t how your workplace has operated, it doesn’t mean you can’t start now.
Let the lessons of childhood pay dividends today, and far into the future.
One more thing. Share this column, these ideas, and this concept with the kids in your life. Imagine the good that could come from that.
Jerry Roberts helps make organizations feel they are braver, stronger, and smarter. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.