A fitness company once had an advertising campaign that has stuck with me for about 30 years. I’ve never forgotten the words, and I doubt you’ll forget them either:
"There’s no such thing as standing still. You’re either moving forward or you’re falling behind."
It applies to your job skills and your career progression. In a competitive landscape, I believe it’s important not just to be recognized as someone who seeks advancement, but a person who makes the effort — and then accomplishes the goal.
Steady progress wins
With the Super Bowl two weeks away, I’ll borrow some football terminology to make the point that all managers should try to build a team of people who know how to “move the sticks.”
That refers to gaining the 10 yards necessary for a fresh set of four downs. It keeps your team moving toward a score.
It might not be a huge, flashy play that wows everybody and gets replayed over and over on TV and the Internet. Yet, it helps your team win.
Job/career growth is the same
Huge promotions and major increases in compensation are great, but the reality is that relatively few workers ever experience that. The vast majority of people who succeed take a slower route, enjoying incremental progress.
They move those sticks on a regular basis. They’re always moving forward.
Slow and steady growth doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a career strategy, and one that be used by anybody.
Getting started
The Greek philosopher Socrates is generally credited with the statement, “know thyself.” It’s good advice, because it’s a lot easier to advance your career if you have an honest assessment of where you now are.
I’ve asked myself three questions. 1. What are my specific strengths? 2. What are my clear weaknesses? 3. What performance areas are in the middle — not a definite strength or weakness — but with work I can create a strength.
This isn’t brain surgery. Take a piece of paper and draw lines to create three columns. Label them with the three options, and start writing. Don’t edit, just write. You can clean it up later.
What if I’m not sure?
Some people who do this exercise may get confused when they think of strengths and the number three question, factors that could one day be strengths. Don’t get sidetracked.
Ask your boss to answer those three questions with his/her opinion on where you stand. If you have coworkers whom you feel know you well, enlist their help. Your family members and friends can also chime in.
Eventually, you’ll begin to see a pattern developing.
Set aside the weaknesses
Unless you’ve got a glaring inadequacy that often dooms your chances for success, my opinion is that it’s best to forget about weaknesses and spend all available time on the other two areas.
Here’s why. Ultimately, I can help my organization more by doing more of what I do best. I want to get even better at those things, because that puts me in a position to deliver results.
You may not be able to read a spreadsheet, but if you are a champ at motivating a team to deliver on their objectives, go for strengthening your motivational muscles.
It works the same for customer service, selling, performing inventory, and everything else.
Athletes have shown the way
Star athletes prove this point. Pick a sport, and you’ll find top players practicing those same actions that lead to success, over and over. During their season, they may do this hundreds or even thousands of times.
Then, when the outcome of the game is on the line, they carry out those actions just as they did in their drills. They don’t have to stop and think things through in detail. They’ve already done that in practice.
They all strengthen strengths. Doing so leads to victory in many cases. For workers in any industry you care to name, we can draw a reasonable parallel.
Make it about results
How do you answer the question, “What can I do to make myself better, that will help my team and organization move forward?”
Make your list, focus on and prioritize strengths and potential strengths.
Talk to your boss about growth opportunities, and see where it leads. If the company can’t put a program together for you, what can you do on your own?
Get after it.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.