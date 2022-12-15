In the waning days of the 23rd Guam Legislature, Public Law 23-147, which radically altered how Guam was addressing federal relations, was oddly processed following a veto. What made this law so odd was that it was processed after the 24th Guam Legislature had already been sworn in early 1997. Instead of processing the bill anew, it was allowed to be forwarded to the governor for approval.
As I have said several times over the years, this law set back any federal improvement efforts substantially. In the 25 or so years following the passage of this law, little has been done to make any progress. While Guam did waste a lot of money with a disastrous 15th Amendment case trying to defend the law, our elected leaders have stood by and ignored genuine opportunities for improvement. Also, it appears that Guam is not following the ruling from the federal court. To help illustrate some of points involved, we can ask a few questions in the form of thinking experiments.
First, would Guam be better off with an appointed governor than the current elected governor model?
Second, if the Guam Legislature refuses to implement the provisions in federal law to write a constitution, should the public ask the U.S. government to appoint a public commission to carry out this task?
Third, should Guam citizens simply proceed with commonwealth efforts under the provisions of 1423k in the Guam Organic Act, which allows groups of citizens to petition the government?
Regarding an appointed governor, this was our model for almost 22 years. After we began electing governors, I believe a critical link to the executive branch was lost. While the public did get a chance to popularly elect a leader, the key connection to the U.S. president was just as important. All of our leaders need to develop methods to communicate better with our national government.
On a Guam constitution, former Gov. (and then-Sen.) Carl Gutierrez was the convention president. A very good draft constitution was produced and it was approved by the U.S. Congress. Then, all efforts fell apart at the local level and we never tried to update or correct any deficiencies. By not working on a Guam constitution, we are like lazy political juveniles wasting time playing videos games in Uncle Sam’s basement. In order to get more national respect and status, we have to develop politically. The lazy Guam Legislature is named in the statute as running the show on this effort. Perhaps a federal commission would work better.
Finally, The Secret Guam Study makes it clear the U.S. government wanted to provide Guam with a commonwealth act equal to or better than the one provided to the CNMI. Why haven’t our leaders worked on this point to improve our federal relations? We have an option to do this without our elected leaders getting in the way. Maybe this is what needs to be done.
Overall, we need to expect more from all our elected leaders. Guam can have a better deal, if we work for it. It won't drop out of the sky.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.