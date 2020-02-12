I always had the sneaking suspicion that when you hear the cry for diversity in this country, especially in the media and Hollywood (actually, I think they’re the same thing), you must not believe the words used to call for it. It is like when people say, “Bless your heart” in the southern states: You hear the words and understand them to signify a measure of benevolence and honest good wishes, but nothing could be further from the truth. When someone from the south says, “Bless your heart,” what they really mean is f*** you.
It has always been obvious to me that when you heard the call for diversity in the media it never really meant that all people from all backgrounds and countries were included. From my un-black and un-white perspective, diversity in American means only “black or white”, Caucasian or African-American. Up until this morning’s post-mortem of last night’s Academy Awards, it had only been a hunch. But now I know it is absolutely true.
Consider the sweeping win of the Korean masterpiece, Parasite. In the days since the announcement of the nominees, the only storyline is the despicable fact - as Chris Rock points out to his co-host, Steve Martin, and to the audience in the opening monologue - that there is a lone black among the nominees, the British actress Cynthia Erivo. Rock does not expand his quip to mention that there were no Native American, Pacific Islander, or East Asian nominees, either. This is because diversity for Chris Rock and just about everyone with a public platform means African-American inclusion.
But this morning, while I am getting ready for work, I turn on the network shows to listen to the post-award roundups. Sure enough, the journalists are stumbling over how they might organize the Korean film’s big win. On Good Morning America, it goes something like this,
“Even though this year’s academy awards showed a stark lack of diversity, a foreign film was last night’s big winner.”
Huh? Wait. Bear with me while I simplify and rephrase: If a Korean wins, it is still not diversity. Koreans cannot be included in the definition of diversity. A Korean win at the Oscars is not diversity, it is a foreign invasion. Koreans are foreigners.
Is it any wonder why there are no black or white people at Walmart being screamed at to “go back to where you came from?” You never hear of a white or black person being taunted with, “Go home! Go home.” Or how about this one, “Speak English! In this country we speak English!” This always makes me laugh. Have you ever heard Beyonce speak English? No one tells her to go back where she came from. When I first went to Boston, I had to ask a red-headed train ticket seller to repeat herself four times. The Boston accent is something all its own.
The reason why brown people are routinely told to go back to where we came from in this country is that the American media bolsters a racist definition of diversity. The public is gullible, after all. It is easily fooled and swayed.
Mind you, I am not suggesting that brown people take up arms and demand that the meaning of diversity expand or that the media stops holding its nose when it must include J.Lo in the occasional list and call it diverse. No, I propose that we do nothing but sit back, shrug it off and vote for Andrew Yang. Instead of whining, we can enjoy the slapstick.
There are far too many things in our brown cultures for which we can be silently proud, ways of life which we really ought to keep to ourselves. Things like coping with sea-level rise and erratic weather systems, or making women’s reproductive health a matter of social policy, while our black and white co-citizens stumble.
A few years ago while visiting Yap, I learned that when women menstruate on the island of Waab, they remove themselves from their families and daily work to gather in a separate, women-only retreat to recover from their monthly periods. While they are gone and taking care of themselves, the men take care of the families and, importantly, tend to the vital taro field which is traditionally the exclusive domain of Yapese women.
Now if you asked members of the American media and Hollywood types what wonders they can find in Yap, if they’ve even heard of it, their lists would be limited to manta rays and scuba. To nearly all of them, these are all that is worth knowing about Yap.
Bless their hearts.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.