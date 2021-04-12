The phrase, “We are all in this together” that has been continually touted by the current administration – referencing the pandemic situation – only rings partially true.
Yes, we are all facing the same pandemic, but some people are treated a lot better than others when it comes to having continued employment and income during this period. Government employees have been permitted to stay home and get paid without setting foot in their work offices.
If you recall, some 30,000 private sector employees lost their jobs all while government of Guam employees remained on the payroll and government offices were closed for all services.
If you recall, the entire Legislature actually disappeared for more than two weeks.
According to recent news reports during the pandemic, government jobs have increased by 1.3% and government employee wages increased by 10.5%.
Where does all that money come from? It comes off of the backs of taxpayers, both individual and business.
The same people who were forced to close their businesses and lay off all of the aforementioned employees while government-paid employment grew in both number and payroll funded government operations.
The current unemployment rate is now the highest in Guam history at 19.4% and nearly 14,000 people remain unemployed and thousands of others remain underemployed.
So, clinging to the trite statement that, “we’re all in this together” is an affront to the intelligence of the taxpaying public.
The very people who kept food on the tables of all of those government employees who continued to be paid while the balance of the island suffered were not “in it together.”
This administration and Legislature have never had, nor do they have today, a plan for dealing with this ongoing dilemma. They continue to make and agree to monthly emergency declarations that are always shared with the general public at the very last minute.
Not having a plan and sharing change at the last minute only goes to show an overall lack of capable leadership on the part of both branches of government.
The administration has been doing this for more than a year now and the Legislature continually allows it to continue. Again, both are a direct affront to the voting population of Guam and speaks volumes to their lack of leadership.
They both continue to run by the seat of their pants because they have been bailed out with hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds.
To add insult to injury, the federal government isn’t doing much better when it comes to planning and is heading for many severe economic issues overall.
The government of Guam is facing a similar economic decline driven by the errant decisions that have been made during the past 12 months.
Hold on to your hats, folks, and get ready for the shock when the federal money runs out.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.