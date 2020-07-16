On Tuesday, I attended a hearing at the Guam Legislature related to the 2020 primary election. Most of the senators were there and the room was arranged to allow social distancing. After the first two speakers spoke, I went in and spoke for a few minutes.
In a nutshell, I believe the 2020 primary election should be canceled simply for health reasons. Some argued cost savings. Others argued utility. For me, the issue is health, plain and simple. It is difficult to make accurate estimates for the primary election turnout this year. If we assumed 1% of this group might be infected at this mass event, that might mean about 300 voters or poll workers might be infected. Assuming a 1% mortality rate, two to three voters might succumb to the virus from this event. If we adjusted for the older voting population, I believe both the infection rate and the mortality rate would be higher. I also believe poll workers will be at the highest risk in this process. They will be in active contact over a prolonged period of time.
It is fairly easy to see the age split among voters on Guam. A person can vote at 18. The average life expectancy for males on Guam is about 75 years old. This creates a range of 60 years. A simple split for this group would create age ranges between 18-48 and 49 to 78. The critical age split for the virus is about 45.
The real gambit is what will happen if we experience a surge of infections in the days before the primary. First, schools may be reopening by the second week of August. There will be a lot of pressure with students returning to schools. Also, there will be a lot of preparation activities related to students and schools. Second, surges happen in geometric spikes. The number of infected can double and then quadruple in a very short period of time. The final point is if we do have this kind of surge, will voters even show up if we have a primary?
As I said at the hearing, we need election reform on Guam. The current processes are anti-voter and anti-candidate in many ways. It is nearly impossible to change these systems for this election. The biggest reform item will be the primary election process. In its current form, primary elections on Guam are bogus.
Bogus elections are fake elections. Following the 2000 California Democratic Party v. Jones case, election laws across the United States were changed. This eliminated blanket partisan primaries in the nation. Guam has a chronic problem with voters crossing the line in its primaries. In 1998, about 95% of voters voted Democrat in the governor’s race. In 2018, about 89% of voters voted in the delegate race. We need to correct this crossover problem. Otherwise, it is unfair to candidates who seek offices and it is unfair to voters who have genuine support for candidates.