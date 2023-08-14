Thrift and industriousness are pointed parts of my strategy at the Guam Visitors Bureau. I want to make sure the people of Guam are getting the best bang for their buck when GVB hires, fires and spends public money. I’ve never been a micromanager, but I do demand accountability and an effective work ethic from employees who’ve come to appreciate my hands-on, results-oriented style.
No one better represents that work ethic better than the bureau’s front-line fix-it crew. Maintenance supervisor Akim Esa and his small band of breadwinners, including Travis Carlos Olanugmar, Joyful Mesiab and Logan Sablan, have developed a rhythm of industriousness that has become a focal point of unbridled pride at bureau headquarters because of the dedicated way these limited-term appointees go about their business representing GVB when out on job sites and working harmoniously with fellow staff members, visitor safety officers, private contractors and Public Works and Parks and Recreation employees.
All highly energetic and still in their early 20s, they get along like the best of brothers by checking their egos at the shop door, learning from one another and backing each other up during difficult job assignments. Through trial and error, we finally found a group of trustworthy, unpretentious people who take direction like champs, figure things out on their feet and work well enough together to manage tough tasks such as water-blasting and painting miles of Tumon walkways, sprucing up popular parks and attractions, managing the GVB headquarters physical plant, chainsawing typhoon-destroyed trees and operating and maintaining vehicles, heavy equipment and electric and gas-powered machinery.
I’m proud to say we’ve discovered a rare combination of reliability and consistency in Akim, Carlos, Joyful and Logan. This team is truly a microcosm of my results-oriented philosophy of work and management.
Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as president and CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam permit czar, and chair of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council. Send comments or questions to GVB at communityrelations@visitguam.org.