Every story has a beginning. We are familiar with the Bible which begins with the Book of Genesis. All cultures or heritage groups have their origin stories. This is the way that people situate themselves in the universe. It is the way that ancient peoples all over the world dealt with inexplicable features in their natural surroundings in ways that made sense to them.
Since the beginning of human existence, people have grappled with the age-old questions: Who am I? Where do I come from? Why am I here? Origin stories are a unique cultural construct that provide a glimpse into how people saw their place in the world, how they related to their environment and other people, and how they explained their existence as a unique people with a distinct language and set of beliefs.
Guåhan has its share of ancestral stories, also known as myths and legends. These stories, unlike historical accounts, do not have to be rooted in lived experience. They are free from the restrictions of modern logic, sequential time and geographic space. They occupy an enduring landscape in the ethos of people. They are not regulated by such notions as true, false or fake. Consequently, they have moved freely in the minds of storytellers to be shared generation after generation endlessly.
While origin stories are a human staple in the banquet of human creativity, each has its own elements that are tied to the environment which forms the backdrop for the main characters. There are recurring motifs in origin stories. In some cultures, animals are featured. In others, natural phenomena such as fire, wind and rain are prominent. The sun, moon, darkness and light are commonly interwoven into these tales of origin. Superhumans or gods are also popular actors in the saga of beginnings.
In their article entitled, Origin Stories: Geography, Culture and Belief, Kathleen Matthew and S. K. Gandy write: “Myth was and still is the basis of morality, governments and national identity. Myth is a shared heritage of ancestral memories and a thread that holds past, present and future together. Speculation about how the world came into being appears to be a basic element of all human cultures.” As we explore dimensions of our history, language and culture during Mes CHamoru activities, it behooves us to retell our stories, examine what they mean to us, and reclaim the ancestral wisdom to be learned through their telling.
The earliest written versions of Guam’s origin story memorialized the names of Puntan and Fuuna. But, in and of themselves, these names have no cultural significance that we know of. The term pontan does. It refers to the new shoot from a brown, dried up coconut that falls to the ground and regenerates. The term fo’na refers to being the first, ahead of anyone else. Recently, we have begun to use the more culturally-relevant names of Pontan and Fo’na when telling our origin story. This represents a slight but meaningful change which puts Fo’na and her brother Pontan into Fino’ Håya focus.
The brother-sister pair in our origin story symbolize the significance of the highest ranking female, the maga’håga, and her brother, the maga’låhi, the highest ranking male in the clan structure that was observed and written about prolifically by explorers, colonial administrators and missionaries. These terms still have relevance today in our political structure as we use them as titles for our governor, the highest-ranking elected official in Guam.
To honor Fo’na as the first CHamoru mother makes perfect sense. Recognizing Fo’na, as the mother of the Taotao Tåno’ also acknowledges the centrality of mothering and significance of matrilineal clans in CHamoru culture. Reckoning kinship through the uterine line was the way of our ancestors. As the story unfolds, Pontan asks his sister to create the island and all the natural features of the physical environment with parts of his body when he dies. Hence, Pontan, who represents renewal and rebirth, is more fitting.
The effort to restore meaning in the naming of people, places and sacred spaces is an integral aspect of practicing cultural sovereignty. We shouldn’t be afraid of engaging in this indigenization process as we decolonize. It is through the insights embedded in our Mother Tongue that we discover new meaning which gives rise to fresh interpretations. Silebra Mes CHamoru, ilao i tinituhon-ta.