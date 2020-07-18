Most people resist change with all their might. We claim that we are flexible and open to endless possibilities. When push comes to shove, though, we are creatures of habit and get attached to our routines and myopic ways of thinking. Then something happens to derail even the most stubborn from the ‘normal’ course of things. The truth is, whether we resist or not, we are constantly adjusting to change, which is inevitable. The real test of flexibility and openness is not whether we can stop change from occurring, but how we seize the opportunity to grow as a result of the changes in our midst.
Some changes are so profound, they revolutionize the way we think and behave on a global scale. The bombing of the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon on Sept. 1, 2001, seems to recede in memory as the global COVID pandemic controls world attention in 2020. For those of us who lived through 9/11, we witnessed an event that would fundamentally change the way we travelled henceforth. No more catching a flight minutes before the plane doors closed. No more breezing through the airport unencumbered to produce a paper ticket before boarding a flight. No more flying without identification and without in-depth inspection of checked luggage and hand carry. What seems absolutely normal and routine to us today was quantum leaps different 20 years ago.
Nicholas Sparks, an American novelist, screenwriter, and philanthropist, who has published 21 novels and two non-fiction books, all of which have been New York Times bestsellers wrote: “In the blink of an eye, something happens by chance – when you least expect it – sets you on a course that you never planned, into a future you never imagined.”
How apropos a description for this moment in time. An imperceptible virus has ravaged the world’s economies, brought death and disease in unprecedented numbers to nations large and small, and has transformed the way we now relate to each other, communicate, and work.
There is no going back to the way things were in early March of 2020. In discovering the power of cell phone technology as unerasable and instant documentary evidence and in being forced or inspired to utilize communication platforms that connect us in ways we never imagined possible, we are experiencing another cultural shift akin to 9/11.
‘Working from home’ is not just a millennial thing anymore. It has become the new norm. Airlines are already adjusting to the reality that business travel will be reduced significantly because people have discovered that they don’t need to fly to different corporate destinations in order to accomplish mission.
Universities, colleges, and K-12 schools have had to reinvent themselves – the virtual campus is here to stay. We have to figure out how to balance in-person with online learning to the benefit of the learner, to be sure. But there is no going back to the way things were. We have discovered that the 70% of students on Guam who lack access to virtual platforms are the same students who fall through the cracks, experience social promotion, or get processed out without solid preparation for college or career. Racial and economic inequities are clearly revealed in moments of reckoning such as in these pandemic times.
As a community, we have become much more aware of the homeless population and their challenges. Tensions between the military and local population have escalated as the numbers of infected military personnel from the Theodore Roosevelt and units recently deployed to Guam have reminded us of our continued vulnerability as a result of decisions beyond our control. I’m reminded about how our island was confronted with the threat that in a blink of an eye, a North Korean missile could wipe us off the face of the earth. Ever since, I’ve been thinking outside the box about how we can ensure the continuity of our peoplehood and CHamoru language and culture beyond our shores.
In the blink of an eye, we can embrace change and direct it to our good, or complain and be overwhelmed!