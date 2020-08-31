The other day, I gave the youngest a direction.
He wasn’t listening fully, but he repeated the direction as a question: “You want me to pick up my stuff?”
“That’s what the lady said,” I responded.
“What lady?”
“I’m the lady.”
“You’re not a LADY,” he said, “You’re MOM.”
Yes, I’m Mom.
Or Mommy, Mother, Mudder, or “Mahhhhhmmmm!” I answer to all of them, as well as to “Grammy,” “Grandma,” and “Mom-Mom.”
In the stress of the last six months, I’m glad I still have an identity. At least 11 kids and 10 grandkids know who I am.
But as Mom, I’m supposed to be Mom the Mighty, Mom the Invincible, Mom the Resourceful, Mom the Caretaker, and Mom the Wise. All of these roles have been taxed in 2020, as my resources and resolve have taken a beating thanks to a world that has gone mad over a virus. After all, it’s a challenge to be Mom the Caretaker when stores aren’t allowed to sell underwear.
And it’s very difficult to be Mom the Wise, the one who protects her young ones from information that would cause them hurt or worry. Every day, the paper (which Mom the Teacher has taught them to read) is full of news of illness, death and restrictions. Although there is some good news about The Virus, it’s not reaching our coasts. All the news they see is bad.
“What’s with this COVID stuff?” the little one asked me the other day after reading the headlines.
What indeed?
What can you tell your children about The Virus without sounding like a puppet of the media or a “conspiracy theorist”? Not much.
What I can tell them is this: Before the foundation of the world, God in his sovereignty and infinite wisdom declared the end from the beginning. Later he revealed what that end would look like — a world like the one in the days of Noah, in near-total rebellion against him; a world that would believe strong delusion; a world without borders, ruled by a one-world government.
I can further tell them that this virus appears to be preparing us more for that end time, but — praise be to God! — we know who wins.
And guess what? It’s not the globalists. It’s the Lord Jesus Christ.
So gather close, children, and hold on.
The Best is yet to come.
At least that’s what the lady says.