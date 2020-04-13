Did anyone else find it interesting that the recent "emergency" session of the Guam Legislature really didn't accomplish anything?
The prolonged silence from members of the lawmaking body since the very beginning of this frightening situation has been truly deafening.
When they finally went into session, it was to discuss the governor's wishes but they arrived at no real decision. They spent what appeared to be more of their time in recess than arriving at a decision.
In the end, nothing significant was decided and the next time they planned for this so-called emergency was Monday, April 13.
After listening and watching the session live on YouTube, there appeared to be significant conflict and disagreement on the floor.
Speaker Tina Muña Barnes sat perched above everyone wearing what appeared to be a black face mask as she wielded the gavel during the session.
The entire session was punctuated by views of senators whose movements didn't seem to fit the gravity of the circumstances.
A number of senators were having difficulty speaking through their face masks as others fiddled with the various colored rubber gloves in what appeared to be an effort to look senatorial but came across more like a trick-or-treat Halloween skit without the candy.
All of this came on the heels of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's request to take actions that potentially would override the constitutional right of free movement of adult citizens.
To me, the near-total silence of the legislative body up to this point has been very disconcerting.
They are the lawmaking body of Guam. They are that separate and distinct group that has the responsibility of looking out for the best interests of the people and providing a balance to the thoughts and wishes of the administration.
This, much like the court system, stands as the bulwark of justice interpreting the laws of our territory.
Additionally, there appears to be a group of six senators who seem to believe it is their duty to take actions that underwrite the whims of the governor, rather than providing that balance of power that was designed into our system of government.
We have heard from the Legislature only twice since this pandemic began, and it appears on both occasions it was to kowtow to the wishes of the governor.
It surprises me that the entire Legislature has not come out as a group, speaking to their constituents and acting as the leaders they were elected to be.
The senators have not been speaking as one when they should be standing with one voice asking all of the people of Guam to simply stay at home, and only venture out for food, medicine or emergencies, thereby reducing the opportunity for one-on-one contact with anyone other than the members of their immediate household.
They also should speak with one message in reminding citizens to take this opportunity to spend time with their spouse and children. In this day and age, time is such a fleeting commodity.
But no, they have been abnormally silent, much like other normally outspoken groups in the community. Those who spout their beliefs about what is happening on "my island" and to "my people" rather than seeking what benefits the clear majority of people of Guam have been quiet.
It is times such as these that steel one's beliefs in God and what is best for their family and the families of their neighbors – no matter their ethnicity or origin.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.