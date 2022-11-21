The elections are over. We have chosen the leaders who will represent us. Now they will decide on our behalf how to divvy up a finite amount of resources to address our many needs and challenges. There are not enough resources to take care of every single need. That is not a thing. Anywhere. Ever. If it were, we’d all have gotten on a plane and flown there.
No, we have our own paradise on Guam with painfully beautiful rainbows and painfully high power bills. An island that is home to our family and friends, and also home to people with completely opposite opinions from us. An island with many facilities that could use better maintenance – but how many of us can say our home is without something that needs fixing? An island with some of the kindest people in the world, but also with people who have chosen a dark path of drugs and crime that casts a shadow on us all.
Now, it is time to practice the most essential element of CHamoru culture, inafa’ maolek, and strengthen the harmony and sense of community that will be needed to fully realize Adelup’s vision for Guam’s future. Inafa’ maolek literally means “to make good.” It’s so simple, but so powerful – it is the key to solving problems and building progress. And it is as relevant today as it was hundreds of years ago. If we are to achieve success addressing power rates and infrastructure repairs, economic opportunity and crime, it will take support for those dedicated leaders we voted for, teamwork, compromise and a willingness by everyone to be part of the solution.
We all know that a new hospital and medical complex will transform our quality of life, and most of us understand that we have to start all of the processes now, not stop them. School construction at Simon Sanchez High School and repairs at many other facilities will be kicking off soon – everyone with a role is vital to the eventual success. More government approvals will be available online in the coming months, including building permits – just in time for the massive expansion in construction that is hitting our shores. Public and private sector working together to get that system operational will be key.
As tourists return, a revitalized industry is hungering to welcome our visitors back. Our port and airport are rapidly upgrading, new industries are kicking off as part of economic diversification efforts, and our power authority is shifting to renewables even as they work on construction of a new power plant that will burn cheaper fuel. GPA is a good example of how difficult it is to make something good. They have the lowest fees in the Pacific, worked hard to limit the impact of soaring global fuel prices – sometimes putting off expensive repairs which may have resulted in an outage or two, all the while planning ahead to shift to solar, so, in the long term, they can save us money. Yet much of the time they just get criticized by people who did nothing to make it better.
We need to turn down the noise. Filter out the grumpy losers and people who throw stones, but have no solutions. We need to get behind the leaders we elected and support their bold actions that will bring new opportunity to Guam. In a world that is growing increasingly disengaged, angry and self-centered, Guam is truly an island – an island where the collective good still means something. The very essence of CHamoru culture – “inafa’ maolek” – is what we need more of in our lives.
Ginger Cruz is founder and CEO of Mantid International. She formerly held positions at KUAM, worked in the Office of the Governor in the 1990s and was most recently campaign adviser to the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team. Cruz was formerly deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and a deputy assistant secretary at US-HUD. She has a Master's in Public Policy from Johns Hopkins SAIS and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.