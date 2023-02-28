Consistent effort and success in tasks and activities can increase our confidence and self-esteem. It can help individuals believe in their abilities and trust their judgment, leading to greater success and achievement in the future.
It can also help others have confidence in us.
The advantages of consistency
Developing skills: Regular practice is essential for developing and improving skills. By engaging in activities that support skill development, individuals can sharpen their abilities and improve their overall performance.
Enhancing focus: Consistency can help eliminate distractions and reduce stress. A consistent routine or approach can help individuals focus on what’s truly important to them – making it easier to stay on track.
Improving productivity: Consistency allows for better time optimization, planning and getting things done, ultimately bettering productivity.
Achieving goals: When we give consistent effort and action, we increase the likelihood of reaching goals. Consistency helps to develop a habit of doing things that eventually leads to progress, then accomplishment.
Building credibility: Consistency in actions and behaviors builds trust and reliability with others. It helps to create a positive image and reputation, both personally and professionally. That can lead to better opportunities.
Make consistency a habit
Overall, consistency helps to establish positive habits and behaviors that can lead to long-term success and fulfillment. When we give that level of effort over time, it becomes integrated into our work ethic and personality – some observers might say that consistency is in our “DNA.”
Restaurants prove it
Every food operation has its unique recipes and ways of presenting its food. Those things are important, but not as important as the consistency in preparing their food the same way every day. When you and I order a meal we’ve enjoyed before, we have an expectation of how it should taste. If the taste is inconsistent, we will likely lose confidence in choosing the item again and may eat elsewhere.
How do you get great ideas?
Too many people think success is all about coming up with great ideas and making big deals. Obviously, nobody does that all the time. If that’s your business model, sometimes you’ll hit one out of the park and sometimes you’ll strike out.
You generate great ideas by consistently having good ideas that people can develop. If you have enough good ideas and enough smart people, work on them. Some will become great ideas.
The same formula works with investments
A relative few people roll the dice on some obscure cryptocurrency or stock, which turns into a story like bitcoin, Tesla or Apple, and they become a millionaire. Most lose money or make little on those kinds of investments.
Many more people invest weekly or monthly, putting money into conservative investment funds which they leave alone and see grow over decades. And they achieve their wealth goals through consistency. Do an internet search for the historical performance of S&P 500 index funds and you’ll learn that those funds have outperformed the vast majority of investors who play the stock market daily.
Workers want consistent managers
When managers are consistent in their moods and how they work with their team, workers feel more secure. They know what to expect when the boss walks through the door every day and that’s a plus.
Managers feel the same way
Turning the scenario around, managers want their team members to show consistency. If they do, they can be trusted to produce. If they’re consistent, the manager can make plans because he/she knows the team will deliver a certain level of results – month after month, year after year.
Consistent managers set an example for teams. Consistent performers set an example for others. Can you be more consistent?
Small things can add up
On a personal note, in 2018 I reached out to Ray Gibson of The Point, 93.3 FM, and Mindy Aguon at The Guam Daily Post, asking both if they would be interested in my producing commentaries focused on the workplace. They agreed. What you’re now reading marks the 229th Work Zone column and, this morning, The Point aired Extra Point number 1,268.
I never thought about the numbers. I just showed up and did the work. The magic of time and consistency did the rest. Maybe you’ve got a similar story that relates to your job and career.
Consistency. Own it. Share it. Count on it.
