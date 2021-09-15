It is hard to believe these days that the nation has other issues as pressing, if not more so, as the economy, the right of agency over your body, and climate change. I speak specifically of the infrastructure of our public structures and services which are in such an obvious state of decay.
When I first moved from Guam to attend college, I remember my first walk through the United Airlines Terminal at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. It was under a magical neon light show to the strains of Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue." It was magical and my memory of that 744-foot walk remains heartwarming despite a few rather infuriating experiences on said airlines many years later.
Nearly 40 years on, O’Hare has undergone some major repairs. Of course, it has - modern construction of steel and drywall must routinely be torn down and replaced not only because of natural decay from the environment and human use, but also because of the fickle marketing and even more gullible senses of taste that are part of the capitalist lifestyle.
But more about natural decay, the struggle is real. When I grew up on the island, potholes were more plentiful than breadfruit and, as locals, our road conditions were an equal source of humor and national embarrassment as our tiny island was quickly growing into an international tourist destination and the westernmost hub of United States federal policy. When I grew up, this lamentation continued on the mainland through today. Poor road conditions were and are everywhere. Sadly, the only thing worse is the construction to fix it.
Yet we must. Our country, states and towns are in serious physical decline. In my own city, the adjacent township is just now addressing the replacement of lead water pipes. Can you imagine? We’ve known for hundreds of years that lead is poisonous, yet, just this week, news that federal funding has been secured to address this public health hazard was sheepishly announced. It seems as if the concrete of our time is not as permanent as when the Romans made it. Neither are iron and steel, as we were reminded in this weekend’s 9/11 20th Anniversary remembrances.
Unfortunately, the country is not in agreement over improving our infrastructure. The political lenses through which we have chosen to look at our concerns yield divisive views. If you disagree that our roads, schools, breakwaters, sewers and water supply are in a sorry state, then look at your own home to consider things further.
Does your faucet drip? Does your garden hose leak when it connects to the spigot? These are small infrastructure problems that you should address mostly because you don’t want to waste water for which you are likely paying. Now think of your state’s faucet as a dam. Is it deteriorating? Has its water supply run dangerously low? Obviously, it needs to be repaired and somehow refilled or else you, and hundreds or thousands of faucets in your state, are at risk of limited use mandates or even running dry.
Is your basement wet and does it often flood? If it does, the inconvenience of a damp cellar is the least of your worries. Dangerous mold and the marriage of water and electricity are real and very likely dangers. Now expand this to a power station in a flood zone newly created by global warming, or an entire school district with students breathing in mold spores all day. This is so much more than troublesome. It is horrifically urgent.
For the record, I am of the mind that making these improvements is far more pressing than say, what the Mars Rover is doing, or pursuing the exhumation of T-Rex’s predator in some far-flung desert. It is certainly more important than the FBI pursuing long, expensive prosecutions for art buyers who were scammed out of millions for fake Rothkos and Pollocks. Indeed, I’ll say it is more urgent than examining Jan. 6 riots and throwing unmitigated time and resources at it. The answers for the insurgence are obvious: We are a nation radically divided and our leadership is outdated and out of touch.
Personally, and perhaps precisely because I grew up in the tropics, my strong intuitions tell me that nothing lasts for too long - nor should it. In my garden, I used to believe that walkways needed to be secured with a cement mortar, and deep solid footings of concrete. But the truth has been that my tastes have changed as much as the climate has. Borders once shady are now sunny, and where was once wet is now dry. Necessarily, the garden has changed drastically. So these days, my garden constructions are not that hard - they can be changed or adapted without requiring massive effort and machinery. These days, I do not look at plants for color and texture more than I appraise them for their water requirements. I reckon gardeners are notoriously stuck on their themes and styles, as are homeowners on the same things.
But, times are changing quickly and it is best to improve and adapt sooner than later. As far as the national infrastructure goes, there is, literally, no time to lose.