I can see how teachers get discouraged when they feel that their students don’t seem to care about the learning losses that loom large overhead. Some have expressed tremendous frustration and feel they are beating their heads against walls their students have erected around themselves. It is difficult to fuel one’s motivation in this setup no matter how committed you are to educating students and guiding them through this very rough terrain that has been worsened by the pandemic.
Educators often ask Samuel and me during our training sessions, where we get our motivation, optimism and hope. In the spiritual realm, faith fuels our passion and commitment. In the professional realm, the nobility of our profession as educators is revealed, the harder the challenge. In the day-to-day realm of human interaction, it is the students themselves that give us hope, motivate us to keep going and inspire us to remain optimistic.
In his column last week, Samuel shared the opportunity he had to speak to Mr. Eric Chong’s class of juniors at Simon Sanchez High School about strategies for “kicking learning loss in the teeth.” Those students wrote reflections about that encounter and sent copies to us. They shared their heartfelt thoughts and struggles, and most especially their commitment to take charge of their academic journey and begin mitigating learning losses this summer.
Their words were touching and abundantly hopeful. I feel that sharing some of what they wrote will clearly demonstrate this wellspring of inspiration that has fueled us and can boost the sagging spirits of teachers and parents who worry about whether students care.
Most students, when guided and challenged, will listen and take heed. Here is what Simon Sanchez HS juniors are saying:
“Thank you for opening my eyes to a reality which I didn't see.”
On building word power:
“You taught me that reading books and learning new vocabulary are ways to expand my knowledge. … instead of ignoring the words i don't know, I should start searching up the definitions.”
”I now plan on buying some books to read so I can expand my vocabulary, comprehend things better and be able to speak professionally when I get a job.”
“I must keep my mind clear and informed all the time!”
On overcoming procrastination:
“You have made me realize I need to stop wasting time and get back into learning things at the rate I'm supposed to be learning them at.'
On becoming responsible:
“I've decided to prioritize furthering my education. Your wise words reminded me that I need to do more for myself. … I do love to read, but it's rare that I take notes. I never realized what a big difference my reflections could make.”
“Your way of pushing us to strive and succeed in life makes me feel more motivated than ever. The way you constantly repeated your lines for us to have printed in our brains is simply amazing because now I can't stop thinking about it.”
“Over the summer, I will plan for what my next move is, and I will not fail.”
“Experiencing learning loss has led to me losing my motivation, but you have helped me move forward once again.”
“In order to recover from this, we must want to change, we must put in the work, as well as our minds to it.”
“I have been struggling with finding ways to be motivated to read and trying to find my purpose in this world. I am currently still on my path to finding it, which hasn't been easy, but I'm glad that your presentation helped me realize many things I need to change in my life. I need to take more initiative in my schooling and find more ways as you have said, to gain more knowledge, whether it is through reading or through someone who has their best interests at heart for me.”
“One of the things you said that stuck out for me was somewhere on the lines of 'You have to be hungry or eager to learn.' or 'You have to be your biggest advocate for your success.'"
These testimonies show that they do care. When students are inspired, they get it right!