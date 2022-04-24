If your children enjoyed being read to by loving family members when they were preschoolers, but as middle- and high-schoolers find reading boring and tedious, read on. They may not fully understand the impact of reading as a highly effective habit of successful emerging adults. You are key to teaching them that reading boosts their morale, fires the imagination, illuminates truths, universalizes mindsets and grows intelligence for success in school and in life.
Parents are best suited to shape their child’s love of reading. A loving parental figure who reads in a calm voice while assuring a child that she is precious, curious, safe and important cultivates an indelible sense of affirmation associated with reading. Way before a child learns what a book is and why reading is considered vital for success, he must recognize the value of being cherished as a member of the family. Children must know that you love them before you can guide them to love reading.
In his brilliant article, "Gift Your Children the Joy of Reading," Spencer Sekulin wrote: “Right from birth, a baby can recognize their mother’s voice and smell, says Dr. Deborah Laible. The next step is linking those sounds and smells with something they can see. That's why they'll start studying your face as if they're trying to memorize it. In a way, they are. They're making sure they know what comfort—and love—looks like.” This is the perfect time to foster a love for reading.
Reading time allows your young toddler to explore your face, the shape of your nose, how your hair feels, the contours of your ears. Yes, even your wrinkles or bald spot. Those special moments of sharing each other’s humanity will make an indelible impact on your child’s brain. These loving moments are what they later associate with reading. If you are too busy and exhausted with other things to read a bedtime story and set your child in front of a screen instead, don’t be surprised if they prefer social media to chatting with you as they grow older.
However, being read to in early childhood doesn’t guarantee that the child will carry this love of reading forward. The practice must be consistently nurtured or it can be unlearned or suspended. Often a hectic schedule, work, a divorce or other loss in the family interferes with this tradition that once fostered the love of reading. At times, parents believe that when children go to school, reading at home as a family is no longer needed. Not true. Reading in a family setting must be a continuous process in order for the love of reading to be sustained.
Reading cannot be introduced to children as a chore, or some abstract social goal. Rather, when affectionate bonds drive the experience of reading, a positive connection is made. Reading equals caring. In the words of Sekulin, reading “… unfetters the mind and puts wing on the spirit. It broadens the world and brings close to home lessons that cannot be learned in a classroom. It gives evenings of pleasure, of vicarious adventures and joys and fears and laughs.” Reading is more than a task. It must be experienced as an adventure where the reader steps out of gloom into glory.
If your child brings you a book and asks that you read it, make the time. Promising to do it another day doesn’t cut it. The closeness that reading provides is a social glue which is magical and wondrous. Don’t miss out on the opportunity. Choose a time when you are energized. The rewards are well worth it.
Loving children is the best formula for enkindling in them a love of reading. We must love our children enough to gift them with this time-tested way for making them successful explorers and gatekeepers of their growing intelligence through life. The love of reading must be nurtured in ways that continue to inspire your child to want to learn through books as they make their way through elementary school into middle and high school. Don’t forget, the most important way to convince your children that reading is key to success is to witness your own love of reading!