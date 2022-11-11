While the whole world is celebrating World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14, which is the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin along with his team in 1921, a ten-year comparative study reveals that Guam really needs to pay more attention to mitigating the impact of diabetes on people’s health.
The results of the study across 204 countries and territories, including Guam, were published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in a worldwide well-known medical journal called The Lancet during the COVID-19 pandemic. When comparing the top 10 risk factors driving the most death and disability combined in Guam between 2009 and 2019, the ranking of “high fasting plasma glucose,” which is also known as high blood sugar and highly related to diabetes, in 2009 was No. 5 and in 2019 went up to No. 3. The impact of this diabetic risk factor on death and disability increased by 49% from 2009 to 2019. Its percent change in the ten-year period was the biggest one among those 10 risk factors investigated in the study.
There were actually only 3 risk factors, among the top 10, whose rankings went up from 2009 to 2019. Those 3 factors were high fasting plasma glucose (from No. 5 up to No. 3), kidney dysfunction (from No. 8 up to No. 7) and air pollution (from No. 10 up to No. 9). Most of us know that kidney dysfunction can be caused by serious diabetic conditions. The impact of kidney dysfunction on death and disability in Guam also increased by as high as 38.9% from 2009 to 2019.
The study also provided the data of Hawaii. The ranking of “high fasting plasma glucose” remained No. 3 in 2019. Its impact on death and disability in Hawaii increased by 22.9% from 2009 to 2019 while Guam’s percent change was 49%. There were only 2 risk factors whose rankings went up in Hawaii. Drug use went from No. 8 up to No. 7. Kidney dysfunction went from No. 9 up to No. 8. The impact of kidney dysfunction on death and disability in Hawaii increased by 22.1% in the ten-year period while Guam’s percent change was 38.9%.
It is also worth noticing that the ranking of “high LDL cholesterol,” which is also known as bad cholesterol, and is related to heart diseases, in Hawaii was No. 7 in 2009 and went down to No. 9 in 2019. Its impact on death and disability has even decreased by 1.5% after 10 years. The ranking of the same risk factor remained No. 6 in Guam. Its impact on death and disability on our island increased 25.3% from 2009 to 2019.
Obviously, Guam has to prevent new diabetic cases. Guam also needs to encourage existing patients to pursue better medical results. The theme of 2022 World Diabetes Day – access to diabetes education – could be an effective measure to help our island community reach those goals.
The reason why diabetes education is crucial is that, in addition to prevention, being diagnosed early is so important for diabetic care. It can save lives, avoid a medical emergency, and reduce the risk of life-changing, or even life-threatening, complications later. Our system must make sure everyone knows the signs to look out for and realizes his/her risk of developing diabetes, especially focusing on those who have a family history of getting diabetes.
The best way to deliver diabetes educational information might be to integrate diabetes education into people’s daily lives and offer attractive incentives to encourage people to make lifestyle changes little by little.
For example, just eating a bit more vegetables every day could make a significant difference. Every workplace could consider rewarding employees with gift certificates or bonuses in their paychecks if their grocery receipts prove they were buying more vegetables or their restaurant bills show they were ordering salads when they dined out.
For the young generation in our island community, schools must try their best to provide students with nutritionally balanced meals with a good amount of vegetables every day. Schools could consider arranging student visits to local farms to learn more ideas about locally grown produce. Our kind and hardworking farmers might be able to show students how to use local ingredients to cook delicious and healthy dishes, helping students to care about what they eat since they are young.
In addition to eating vegetables and eating healthy foods, more diabetes educational information could be integrated into workplaces and schools in some ways similar to the examples mentioned above. They include active lifestyle, instructions for seeking better diabetic care, awareness of avoiding serious diabetes complications and so on.
The more creative our diabetes education is, the more likely we will see a better diabetic care result on the World Diabetes Day next year.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. As president of Guahan Global Foundation, he is leading the nonprofit organization to promote peace, health, and sustainability in Guam and the region.