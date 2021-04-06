Are you an introvert who has a desire to grow within your organization, and possibly someday be its leader? Today we'll explore how introverted leaders can use their natural tendencies to achieve those goals.
Introverts have a tougher road
"Introverts are often overlooked as leaders," says Susan Cain, author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking. "They're not given credit for their ability to create change because they don't have the kind of personality that is naturally drawn toward it."
Let’s examine the playing field for introverts.
What does research show?
Research in the Academy of Management Journal, led by author Brad Agle of the University of Pittsburgh, uncovered little that would discourage introverts from aspirations of climbing to the top. The study followed 128 large companies for an average of 11 years and asked 770 top managers to rate their CEOs.
The study found that whether one was extroverted or introverted made no difference to corporate performance. Agle said: "You don't have to be this big, magnanimous, extroverted, charismatic CEO. I think my study is good news for introverts."
What do managers believe?
Over a decade ago, in a survey conducted for USA Today by TheLadders.com, a job site, of 1,542 senior-level managers making at least $100,000 a year, only 6% said introverts make better CEOs, vs. 47% who stated extroverts are better, and another 47% who claimed it made no difference and that other factors matter more. However, here’s the kicker: 65% said introversion is an impediment to climbing the ladder.
While Agle's research showed that there was no performance difference between introverts and extroverts, the USA Today survey indicated it is tougher for introverts to rise in organizations.
One area where the question of extrovert vs. introvert seems to make a clear difference is in compensation. Agle's research showed that charismatic CEOs generally make more money than their introverted counterparts.
Introverts lead differently
Rather than be the center of attention, they prefer one-to-one interaction. This can benefit both the leader and the follower, as introverts are often good listeners and more thoughtful about their decisions. Good decisions lead to a team being more confident. That, in turn, leads to a more confident leader — and a successful team.
Another thing to remember is that many workers are also introverts, and they may prefer to be led by someone who is more like them. An introverted leader may be able to reach people and bring out the best in them in a way that an extroverted leader can’t.
An introvert's strength: reflection
Introverts often take more time to think about a situation before making decisions. Being reflective goes hand-in-hand with caution. It doesn't mean that the introverted leader won't make a call in a situation that demands a quick decision. That said, when they have the luxury of time, they would rather think through the decision from all angles and carefully weigh their options before settling on their direction.
An introvert's strength: creativity
Introverts may also have a creative side which isn't always noticed, especially when being compared to their extroverted coworkers. Albert Einstein was an introvert. Many actors, musicians, writers, artists — and CEOs — also fit that mold.
An introvert's strength: detail-oriented
Details count, and introverts are said to more often pay greater attention to them. If other leaders in your company don’t show the same concern, doesn’t this present an opportunity for you?
How to get what you want
If you’re an introvert, you can still win the job you want. However, you likely won’t unless you get good at three things.
1. Commit to becoming a great problem solver, and gain a reputation for playing well with the other kids.
2. Have a vision for the department or organization you’re looking to lead. If you don’t, why should they choose you?
3. Be able to discuss the strengths you bring to the job, and why those will enable you to deliver on your vision. If you can’t, why should they choose you?
That last little splash of reality has nothing to do about being an introvert or extrovert. It’s just being smart, and being able to touch all the bases on the way to hitting that goal.
