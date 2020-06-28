Upon finishing his lecture, my professor, Dr. Nathan Glazer, signaled me to come to the front. Whereby he instructed me to make an appointment with his secretary. “It is urgent that we talk,” he said. I correctly sensed that I was in trouble. I had been disrespectful to him. We both knew it.
I was given permission to speak in his class. We were discussing minority-majority group relationships in our stratified society. I criticized his book, Beyond the Melting Pot, which he had co-authored with Daniel Patrick Moynihan. I asserted that he misinterpreted the social reality of urban Puerto Ricans.
I was bearded, wore a black beret like Che Guevara, used my best gestures and injected humor during my performance. My voice filled the room. I held professor Glazer up for ridicule as 72 graduate students listened. They believed. They laughed. They applauded.
I had some fun at the expense of my professor. I did so in a very public forum, his sociology class at Harvard University. But now, it was his turn to zero in on me. He chose his office where he had the advantage. I got there early. Waiting to be called to see him, I wondered if I had lost my seat in his class. His secretary ushered me into his office. The door closed behind me.
I was not ready for the exchange which took place. The outcome changed the way I would address my audiences from that day forward. Since then, I have promoted intrusive interventions as a tool to facilitate mission-driven dialogue between people across interest group lines. I sat down and listened. I was about to be shocked, disciplined and given the opportunity to re-invent myself.
“I’m going to make a prediction,” he told me. “You are going to make a lot of money.”
“Why is that?”
“Because you have a gift. It’s the gift of charism,” he explained. “When you speak, people are drawn to your voice and focused on what you are communicating.” He explained further that people are willing to pay for talented communicators who can persuade others to agree with their interpretations of what is worth doing to achieve goals. “You will be hired as a speaker by true believers, who need you to recruit support for their agenda for social change.”
He explained that I could trash people who made faulty assumptions about my group, or I could engage in dialogue exchanges for correcting errors without throwing verbal acid in their faces. “Either way,” he said, “you could make money to improve the quality of your life. People like me have access to leaders in the system. We can listen to you and learn; or, we can shut you out. How you couch your criticism makes all the difference. “
He went further, “I can coach you in growing your communication skills. Or you could hold on to your views by assuming malice and continue to trash people like me. Your talent is unquestionable, but needs to be informed. I am providing you with the option to change how you register your grievances. You risk doing the right thing, the wrong way. “
I took steps to repair what I had broken with an apology. “I’m deeply sorry for my mindless behavior in your class. I now know that I can disagree without being disagreeable.” He then made me an offer that I could not refuse. He would coach me on how to make the case for social change in high places. I gave him permission.
Several months later, he invited me to lecture in his class. I was able to share how poverty impacts urban groups and talk about which policy changes would provide solutions. Still wearing my hat and showcasing my beard I stood up and delivered. I used humor as well. But this time, I was mindful not to throw acid, ridicule or trivialize those with different views.
I will always be grateful for my friend and professor, Dr. Nathan Glazer. He recently passed away at age 94 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.