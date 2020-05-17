To make our children smarter, we take steps to grow their intelligence quotient (IQ). We want our kids to excel in their IQ tests. These are designed to measure their capacity to reason, analyze, recall, and respond to standard questions that are keyed to age-level. IQ test scores are often used to predict how successful a student will perform academically and how a person will do in life.
There is another area of intelligence that also needs to be developed in our children. It is called the emotional quotient (EQ). Research indicates that the ability of our children to learn how to self-regulate is not only as important but may be a more accurate predictor of success. Lisa Kadane writes:
“IQ makes up only 20% of the factors that determine life success, while other forces, such as EQ, wealth, temperament, family education levels and pure luck make up the balance. That means cognitive skills—verbal comprehension, memory, reasoning, and processing speed—will help academically, but they will only get a person so far in life. To really go the distance, those IQ traits should be rounded out with social-emotional skills like motivation, perseverance, impulse control, coping mechanisms and the ability to delay gratification.”
Children at a very young age need to become emotionally smart about how to respond to challenges for which they may lack words to communicate their feelings and wishes. Their Impulsive reactions such as outbursts, meltdowns, tantrums, and inclinations to otherwise act out inappropriately are opportunities for us to spring into actions to develop their emotional intelligence. Instinctively, we may be tempted to tell them to calm down. Not to cry. It’s okay. They in turn may feel that they have done something wrong. Being told to ignore their feelings and not to overreact confuses them. To give into what they want in order to placate them is a form of miseducation as well. They learn what buttons to push to get their way. This type of behavior will get them into trouble in their journey through school and into adulthood.
Feeling a range of emotions is normal. To be angry, sad, or disappointed is human. To engage in outbursts or other bad behaviors like kicking and hitting or screaming as a way of dealing with these emotions is not appropriate. Getting our children to understand how to act appropriately is to make them emotionally intelligent. For example, wanting to go to Nana’s house, like we used to do before social distancing was required, needs explaining. It’s okay to be sad. It is not okay to scream in rage or lash out in protest. The emotion of being sad is something we all experience. How to handle the feeling so that we don’t hurt others is learned.
When my daughter was barely three, she and I traveled to Puerto Rico. I took her to a wading pool by one of the hotels in the Condado area of San Juan. We were having a wonderful time, just the two of us. Then another parent brought her little girl into the pool. My daughter felt that our very special space was being invaded. Her mood changed and she went into meltdown mode. She screamed and hollered in protest.
I gently but intentionally whisked her away from the pool area, seeking ways to comfort her so that we could communicate. When she stopped sobbing, I asked her to tell Papi what she was feeling. She wanted just the two of us to play in the wading pool. She was upset. I explained the concept of disappointment and how important sharing is for getting along, whether in the pool, at a restaurant or even on the airplane. Wanting something just for ourselves to enjoy is normal but we can’t keep people from wanting to enjoy it too.
Teaching our children to name their emotions is the first step to learning how to manage them. Self-regulation is possible. Understanding how to cope is an essential predictor of success.