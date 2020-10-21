I have spent the entire summer sending off letters to people whom I’ve established through my professional dealings as a teacher and was fortunate to maintain communications, at least, through e-mail and every once in a while, an occasional phone call or two.
I’ve written to individuals in Indianapolis, San Diego, Memphis, Honolulu, Palau, Saipan, Quebec, Austin, Miami, a Department of Defense Education Activity teacher in Okinawa and two professor friends, one from the University of Bremen in Germany and the other, a CHamoru on the faculty at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Some are former university students now teaching in the mainland, others I’ve met and established friendships in workshops, seminars and seminars spread throughout the globe.
I’ve been perplexed about a situation I encountered right before the summer’s start. This past academic school year, I returned to teach at a private school. I taught there over 30 years ago. It was where I got my inspiration to teach from a wise and much loved principal. I felt it was the highlight of my life that steered me into seeking a career in teaching impressionable young men and women.
During the pandemic, I became homebound due to physical ailments of anxiety and panic and being an insulin diabetic, I suffered from vertigo, shortness of breath, nervous attacks, and a deep seated fear that I would die from this strange disease. From the moment we were dismissed in mid-March to await the COVID’s impact on the populace, I obeyed orders to stay at home and mind all the directives that the governor laid out for people who were deemed susceptible to the pandemic. However, it kept me in my room confined to bed the whole time.
Despite being in isolation, I prepared for my absence from school by putting together project assignments for all the students in four grade levels. This included a timeline with exact days and dates of assignments to be submitted, grading process, and a method of assessment that I thought was sound and justified. The school officials never questioned me but agreed to its execution. I distributed the project assignments that varied from one grade level to the next. I e-mailed almost daily and gave running accounts of my condition.
I received submitted projects from two lower grade levels that I read, reviewed and graded with prompt return to the school but nothing ensued from the two upper grades. I sent off a slew of e-mails to the principal trying to get feedback on submissions of projects. I met silence on my end.
Then, the school year ended without any discussion, consultation or communication. I learned that all the students in the four grade levels received a grade and eventually promoted. Not once was my input ever sought and I questioned my superiors regarding the matter at hand. I felt as if I was just totally erased as a faculty. The only comment I got was that I attacked the principal with my unceasing messages when all I wanted was to clear up the mystery that surrounded my classes. Again, there was nothing, not even proof that projects were submitted, who reviewed them, and who gave final grades. It was so puzzling.
My first communication was to a friend who retired from the Texas Public School System. She posted my situation on Facebook and several people reacted to it. It was through Facebook that I heard from Bob Coble, one of the founding members of the Guam Federation of Teachers who has since retired but is living on the mainland. He told me that affixing grades without a teacher’s input is illegal in California. Other responders said that this was unheard of, that grades were the teacher’s domain much like the classroom itself.
I’ve been told that administrators have been known to alter grades of at least one, two or three students but for the same to be done to everyone in the four grade levels totally defied comprehension. I taught a total of two hundred and sixty students this past academic year.
Because this is a private school, no one has yet to give me a concrete answer as to whether the principal had the power to give grades to students without the teacher’s knowledge or input. Is this right?
I was not hired back for this school year.